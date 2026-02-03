Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $78,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday as the dust from last week’s turbulence settles. Institutional interest in BTC is evidently improving, supported by the resurgence of inflows into spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), paint a relatively similar outlook, with prices holding above key support levels. However, demand for related products such as spot ETFs has faltered for both assets, signaling caution among investors.

Bitcoin ETFs attract fresh inflows, Ethereum and XRP post mild outflows

Bitcoin US-listed spot ETFs saw inflows of nearly $562 million on Monday. This marked the return of institutional interest, breaking a four-day outflow streak that had undermined Bitcoin price performance.

The cumulative inflow currently stands at $55.57 billion, and total assets under management at $100.38 billion. Steady inflows into ETFs signal positive market sentiment, which may help ground Bitcoin’s recovery.

Bitcoin ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum spot ETFs, on the other hand, extended their outflow streak for a third consecutive day, as investors withdrew nearly $3 million on Monday. The cumulative inflow now stands at $11.97 billion with net assets averaging $13.69 billion. Continued outflows could dampen sentiment, slowing down recovery.

Ethereum ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, spot XRP ETFs recorded mild outflows of approximately $405,000 on Monday, after posting significant inflows of nearly $17 million on Friday. XRP ETFs have a cumulative total of $1.18 billion, while total net assets under management stand at $1.11 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

XRP ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

The retail market remains cautious, with traders closing positions rather than opening new ones. CoinGlass data shows the XRP Open Interest (OI) Weighted Funding Rate is still in the negative at -0.0008% on Tuesday, up from -0.0080% the previous day.

For XRP to sustain an uptrend, the funding rate should steadily rise into positive territory and keep rising, signaling steady retail interest.

XRP OI-Weighted Funding Rate | Source: CoinGlass

Chart of the day: Bitcoin clings to support as recovery loses momentum

Bitcoin remains above support at $78,000, trading under pressure and significantly below downward-trending moving averages, which adds to the overall bearish outlook. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $88,929, the 100-day EMA at $93,078 and the 200-day EMA at $97,387 slope downward as headwinds intensify.

Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is below its signal line on the daily chart, while the red histogram bars expand, prompting investors to reduce their risk exposure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart is at 28.6 (oversold), indicating intense bearish momentum. Still, oversold conditions suggest that sellers are overextended, and a rebound could be in the offing.

Closing below immediate support at $78,000 may exacerbate the sell-off toward Monday’s low at $74,604. Conversely, a break above $80,000 may help restore confidence in Bitcoin’s ability to sustain the uptrend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Altcoins technical outlook: Ethereum, XRP bears tighten grip

Ethereum is trading below $2,300, and technical analysis shows weakness, led by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which is below its signal line on the daily chart. The red histogram bars are still expanding below the zero line, which may prompt investors to sell ETH.

The RSI at 26.5 on the same chart is oversold, signaling intense bearish momentum, but it also suggests that seller exhaustion may result in a knee-jerk recovery toward Sunday’s high at $2,476. For now, the path with the least resistance remains downward, with ETH eyeing Monday’s low at $2,157.

ETH/USDT daily chart

As for XRP, bulls are clinging to immediate support at $1.60 after recovery stalled at Monday’s high of $1.66. The path with the least friction remains downward, underscoring the sliding 50-day EMA at $1.94, the 100-day EMA at $2.09 and the 200-day EMA at $2.24.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Investors are likely to continue reducing their risk exposure as the MACD indicator slips further below the signal line on the daily chart. However, the red histogram bars are contracting, signaling incoming relief as bearish momentum shrinks.

Still, the RSI is at 28.6 on the same chart, with an extending decline likely to trigger another sell-off toward support at $1.50. Conversely, a daily close above $1.60 may encourage traders to lean into risk, paving the way for another breakout attempt above Monday’s high at $1.66.