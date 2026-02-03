Ripple (XRP) edges lower, trading marginally below $1.60 at the time of writing on Tuesday as bulls and bears battle for control. The cross-border remittance token rose to $1.66 on Monday, but profit-taking and risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market led to the ongoing correction.

XRP faces ETF pressure amid muted retail activity

XRP spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) turned bearish on Monday, posting outflows of approximately $405,000. The outflow came after XRP ETFs posted nearly $17 million in inflows on Friday, underscoring the apparent risk-averse sentiment. The cumulative inflow currently stands at $1.18 billion, with total assets under management at $1.11 billion.

ETFs flows serve as a gauge of market sentiment, with large or steady inflows indicating that investors are confident XRP could sustain a short-term recovery. However, if outflows become dominant in the coming days, XRP could remain in bearish hands for longer, weighed down by weak sentiment.

XRP ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, the XRP derivatives market is also weak, as evidenced by futures Open Interest (OI) rising slightly to $2.93 billion on Tuesday, from $2.81 billion on Monday.

Despite the slight increase, OI, which tracks the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, averaged $4.55 billion on January 6 and $8.36 billion on October 10, before the crash that liquidated over $19 billion across crypto assets.

In context, the futures OI peaked at $10.94 billion on July 22 after XRP traded at $3.66, its historical high, on July 18. To sustain an extended recovery, OI should rise steadily, indicating that investors are confident in the token’s short to medium-term outlook.

XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: XRP wobbles amid headwinds

XRP exhibits a bearish bias, trading below $1.60, undermined by a weakening technical structure. The remittance token’s position below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.94, the 100-day EMA at $2.09 and the 200-day EMA at $2.24, reinforces the bearish thesis.

Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line on the daily chart, as sell-side pressure expands. The red histogram bars show signs of fading, but hold below the zero line, suggesting that bearish momentum may push prices lower.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Traders should watch the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is at 28 and poised to rise from oversold territory. A steady increase in the RSI toward the midline would confirm that the bearish momentum is easing.

A daily close below the $1.60 pivotal level could accelerate the losses to Saturday’s low at $1.50. Still, if bulls increase exposure, a reversal toward Monday’s high at $1.66 would help shape XRP’s upside outlook.