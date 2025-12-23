TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink & Crypto – European Wrap 23 December

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC retreats as $90,000 rejection, ETF outflows weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade under pressure, slipping below $87,500 at the time of writing on Tuesday after failing to reclaim a key psychological level. Institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an outflow of over $142 million on Monday. At the same time, Strategy’s (MSTR) growing cash pile suggests a more defensive stance. Regulatory developments, such as Ghana’s move to legalize cryptocurrency, add a longer-term structural positive for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Chart

Chainlink risks further losses in early 2026 despite the ecosystem growth

Chainlink (LINK) is down 2% at press time on Tuesday, adding to a nearly 5% decline in December so far. The oracle token risks a negative close for the fourth straight month, potentially signaling a bearish start to 2026. 

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP decline as risk-off sentiment escalates

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading above the $87,000 support at the time of writing on Tuesday. Selling pressure has continued to weigh on the broader cryptocurrency market since Monday, triggering declines across altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP).

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week. Meanwhile, institutional interest in the cross-border remittance token has remained steady.

Cardano struggles to extend gains as retail interest wanes despite Midnight's NIGHT token launch

Cardano struggles to extend gains as retail interest wanes despite Midnight's NIGHT token launch

Cardano ticks higher after a bearish weekend, struggling to extend an upcycle within a descending wedge pattern. On-chain data shows an increase in trading volume and user activity after the Midnight side chain token launch.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum recover as XRP remains supported by ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum recover as XRP remains supported by ETF inflows

Bitcoin is trending up toward the pivotal $90,000 level at the time of writing on Monday, which marks four consecutive days of gains. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also rebounding above key short-term support levels.

Bitcoin nears $90,000 as recovery hopes clash with institutional outflows

Bitcoin nears $90,000 as recovery hopes clash with institutional outflows

Bitcoin is approaching the $90,000 resistance level at the time of writing on Monday, raising hopes of a short-term recovery. However, the bullish recovery is being challenged by weakening institutional demand, as evidenced by outflows from Spot ETFs.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.