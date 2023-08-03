Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, Shiba Inu & Ripple – American Wrap 03 August

FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Binance defies regulatory FUD with 22 million new registered users in three months, BNB price drops 30%

BNB, the ticker for the Binance Coin crypto, is trading horizontally after a stark drop from the April highs. The sideways move comes as the broader cryptocurrency market continues without a catalyst, with Bitcoin (BTC) price leading the altcoins in the steady slide. For Binance Coin, however, the dormancy comes as the BNB network remains subject to regulatory scrutiny, with both the exchange and its CEO facing civil charges from US regulators.
Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem. This could bring SHIB to par with its peers in the DeFi ecosystem.
 
Ripple’s partial victory versus the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) has helped the cross-border remittance firm make the decision to re-engage with the US market. The payment firm is already making strides in its partnerships in regulated places like the UK, Europe, Singapore, Dubai and the Middle East. 

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6744
Today Daily Change -0.0106
Today Daily Change % -1.55
Today daily open 0.685
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.731
Daily SMA50 0.5876
Daily SMA100 0.5312
Daily SMA200 0.478
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.708
Previous Daily Low 0.6764
Previous Weekly High 0.7519
Previous Weekly Low 0.6746
Previous Monthly High 0.9396
Previous Monthly Low 0.458
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.696
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6716
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6582
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7032
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7214
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7348

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Editors' Picks

Ripple plan to re-engage with US market could trigger XRP price recovery

Ripple plan to re-engage with US market could trigger XRP price recovery

Ripple’s partial victory versus the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s has helped the cross-border remittance firm make the decision to re-engage with the US market.

Litecoin price hits August low after halving event, reaction differs from Bitcoin

Litecoin price hits August low after halving event, reaction differs from Bitcoin

Litecoin, one of the largest altcoins in the crypto ecosystem, went through a halving event on August 2 in which the mining reward per block was slashed in half. Contrary to popular expectation, Litecoin price plummeted in response to the event, dropping to a fresh monthly low of $85.61.

MATIC, ENS, ARB look ready to plummet as traders lose interest on CEX tokens

MATIC, ENS, ARB look ready to plummet as traders lose interest on CEX tokens

As Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hover around the $30,000 psychological level, investors are looking elsewhere to pour their capital. These days, it is on-chain altcoins on Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) that allow investors with some risk appetite to make big profits.

Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.

Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?

Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?

The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally. 

