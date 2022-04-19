- Crypto.com’s Cronos daily large transaction count has increased with a spike in on-chain activity.
- Campus passes for Crypto.com sponsored F1 Miami Grand Prix are on sale today, fueling a bullish narrative among investors.
- Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on Crypto.com’s CRO price and set a new target at $0.58.
Crypto.com’s Cronos price could make a recovery as the daily transaction count and on-chain activity on the network increases. Analysts have predicted a trend reversal in Crypto.com’s token driven by a rising number of large volume transactions.
Crypto.com could make comeback with rising large volume transactions
Crypto.com’s recent partnerships and sponsorships have increased its token’s relevance among investors. Crypto.com powers the F1 Miami Grand Prix, and the event kicked off its campus passes launch today.
It’s almost time! ⏳— F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) April 18, 2022
Today is the day campus passes for the Formula 1 @cryptocom Miami Grand Prix will be on sale!
>> https://t.co/83tgVTWNaB pic.twitter.com/SBbA1oieSa
Proponents believe the sale of campus passes has fueled a bullish narrative among investors. There is an increase in the number of large volume transactions in Crypto.com’s network; the daily count increased to 12. This is considered key to Cronos adoption among large wallet investors.
The rising number of large volume transactions has contributed to an increase in on-chain activity in the Cronos network.
Analysts have evaluated the Crypto.com CRO price trend and predicted a bullish outlook. A trend reversal in CRO could wipe out losses incurred by holders since the last week of March 2022.
Gert van Lagen, a crypto analyst, believes Cronos price reveals a bull market structure. The analyst notes CRO price witnessed a flat correction, followed by a higher high and a steep correction. The analyst's targets for CRO price are $1.61 and $2 in the current rally.
2/3$ETH: https://t.co/decQg10PSV$BNB: https://t.co/AxCC4CTiKN$SOL: https://t.co/XTiFeqlB7w$ADA: https://t.co/2OswOAhWsU$LUNA: https://t.co/1N10wUFDqW$AVAX: https://t.co/siibwC1JkY$DOT: https://t.co/A8mOCjoeXb$NEAR: https://t.co/uE4b1qxRXe$CRO: https://t.co/7ikqEt7txe— Gert van Lagen (@GertvanLagen) April 13, 2022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin price could see a massive run-up as whales continue to accumulate
ApeCoin price has shown a major technical confluence of bullish signal that forecasts that good things are bound to happen. Moreover, the crypto market shows good health, making this run-up possible.
Two reasons why Zilliqa price is ready for a quick 30% upswing
Zilliqa price is back in bulls’ control as it restarts its rally. This move comes after ZIL crashed continuously since March 28. Investors can expect this rally to continue due to two technical signals. Zilliqa price has crashed 56% since March 28.
Solana bulls reclaim $100 but SOL price could still be in jeopardy
Solana price is showing overall bearish control despite today's crypto bull-run. Traders could potentially short the digital asset if the bulls cannot breach the invalidation level.
XRP price to jump back above $0.82
XRP price is displaying bullish behavior to start this week's trading session. Traders are likely looking for long entries. XRP price is currently trading at $0.76 as the price fell during intraday hours into a breached trend line at$ 0.72.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.