Crypto.com offers up to 52% on staking CRO, fails to prevent decline in Cronos price

- Crypto.com renamed the utility token of its exchange to Cronos, reflecting its decentralized nature.
- The recent push to drive decentralization did not prevent further decline in Crypto.com price.
- The exchange has launched a new program to promote staking of Crypto.com's Cronos and offer Bitcoin in exchange.
- Analysts predict a bearish outlook on Crypto.com price and expect a decline to $0.33.
Crypto.com recently rebranded its utility token CRO to Cronos as part of the chain's move to decentralize further. Despite the recent rebrand and the $2 million reward allocation for staking Crypto.com token, Cronos continued its downtrend.
Crypto.com reveals new staking program, offers free NFTs, up to 52% returns
On February 18, Crypto.com announced the rebranding of its native token CRO, from "Crypto.org coin" to Cronos. The exchange announced that the name change reflects the token's decentralized nature.
Crypto.com argues that Cronos chain's delivery is faster than Ethereum mainnet transactions, offering a better opportunity for the growth of dApps and smart contracts on the blockchain. Crypto.com price posted 17% losses over the past week, and the rebrand failed to prevent further decline in the utility token.
Crypto.com launched a new program, "Bitcoin Supercharger 10x booster bonus, following the rebranding exercise." The exchange allocated $2 million to rewards and invited users to stake Cronos and earn Bitcoin rewards. Crypto.com offered up to a whopping 52% pa in returns to investors in this program.
Proponents expected the event to act as a bullish catalyst for Cronos price. The token suffered a drop to $0.41 over the weekend.
Analysts at Central Charts have evaluated the Cronos price trend and predicted a continuation of the downtrend. As Cronos price breaks each support, the downtrend is further confirmed. In the short term, analysts have a bearish opinion on Cronos price and set a target of $0.33 for the token.
FXStreet analysts believe that Cronos price consolidation is set to continue as the token struggles to break above $0.50, considered an important psychological barrier by investors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
