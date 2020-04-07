- A CryptoCompare report shows that liquidity is the key metric that changed during Bitcoin’s volatility in March.
- Bitcoin’s price dropped to $3700 last month, giving important insights into crypto exchanges.
- The first hour of the crash saw Bitfinex provide the most volume, according to CryptoCompare.
Recently, CryptoCompare released its March Exchange Review, in which it emphasized “liquidity” as a key metric that changed during BTC’s extreme volatility in March. On March 12, as Bitcoin prices dropped significantly in a matter of hours, it was Bitfinex that provided more volume, and hence liquidity, for traders.
The review noted:
Despite Binance and OKEx trading the most volume across all markets in broad terms, during the exact moment of the BTC crash (approx. 10:30 am GMT) which began on the 12th, it was Bitfinex that represented the majority of Top-Tier exchange trading volume (across BTC/USD and BTC/USDT markets).
The first hour of the crash saw Bitfinex provide the most volume, according to CryptoCompare. The report further noted that among major exchanges (excluding Coinbase, OKEx and Bitstamp), “between 10:40 am and 11 am, it represented 40% of volume on average among these exchanges.” During the brief period, Bitfinex was handling up to $11.8 million worth of trades per minute.
In response to the findings, a Twitter user said:
When s**t hits the fan, you know where you can get real liquidity. It's definitely not on those faketown exchanges with such great marketing headed by popular figureheads. -@J0e007
CryptoCompare also said that on March 13, the highest volumes in history on cryptocurrency markets were witnessed, with $75.9 billion in a single day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
