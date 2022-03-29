- Crypto.com price has rallied 20% since breaching the daily trend channel.
- CRO price could have a bearish RSI divergence on the 2-day Chart.
- A close above $0.51 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Crypto.com price is displaying evidence of a weakness of the current uptrend. CRO price could begin falling if market conditions remain the same.
CRO price bull run may be coming to a halt
Crypto.com price has certainly been an enjoyable digital asset amongst traders this month. It was documented early last week that a bull run was underway as CRO price had managed to breach the daily trend for the fourth time. A classical retest of the trend occurred at $0.39 before CRO price began to surge upwards. Crypto.com price then began to rally, conquering 20% of the bullish terrain. Ultimately, the bulls printed a nostalgic three white knights engulfing pattern on the 2-day Chart.
Crypto.com price does have some concerning factors that were also mentioned during last week's successful trade setup. For example, the volume pattern lacks anything to boast about.
CRO/USD 2-Day Chart
Secondly, the Relative Strength Index displays hidden bearish divergence despite the bullish three white knights pattern. Today's price action at $0.485 is printing on the RSI than February's swing highs at $ 0.51. It is also worth noting that the current CRO price action is lining up with the bearish 60 level on the RSI, which is adding fuel to the concerning flame.
Traders in profit will likely be trailing their stop losses, most likely under the most recent bullish engulfing candle at $0.45. Bulls can expect an extended target at the $0.55 level for the Crypto.com price if the bears fail to tap this liquidity. A closing candle into the $0.51 level on the 2-day Chart could warrant traders to aim for targets at $0.58 and $0.60, resulting in a 25% increase from the current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price traps bears before ADA returns to $2
Cardano price action may be playing a bad trick and nasty head-fake on short-sellers. Monday’s price action saw Cardano drop more than 6% from its intraday high to close the day with a 1.2% loss. Additionally, the rejection came at the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B), giving sellers more than a good enough reason to create new short positions.
Solana price has more legs up, targets $130
SOL is on a path with a perfect technical playbook trade where the rally is now turning into an uptrend as more technical hurdles are being turned into support along the way.
XRP price remains on track to $1
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Crypto markets hold off sellers as bulls keep charging
Bitcoin price keeps pushing higher, denying bears their selling opportunities. Ethereum price may not stop until it hits $4,000. XRP price continues to move towards $1.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.