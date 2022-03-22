Crypto.com price is hours away from a breakout as the bulls aim for $0.55

- Crypto.com price has broken the daily trend channel for the 4th time
- CRO is consolidating above both the 200-day and 50-day moving average
- A dip below $0.32 would invalidate the bullish thesis
Crypto.com price could be hours away from a bull run as the digital asset is currently consolidating outside the trend channel.
Crypto.com price looks super bullish
Crypto.com price is currently trading at $0.40. Following the bullish weekend, Crypto.com price triggered pending orders above the $0.417 level. Time will be the ultimate judge to decide if we will see a bull rally or if traders going long will get trapped.
Crypto.com price has a few strong indicators providing bullish confluence. The current consolidation above the parallel trend channel with low volume spells for a parabolic move to come. Secondly, the 50- and 200-day moving averages have supported the digital asset over the weekend. Traders can either jump in now or place a buy stop at the previous pending order level at $0.417. If the bulls can push the price back into the pending orders level, the Crypto.com price will probably soar. Bulls are likely to aim for previous swing highs at $0.46 and $0.55, between 20% & 40% above the current price.
CRO/USD 8-HR Chart
Having an invalidation level is vital for approaching any investment. With that being said, Crypto.com price should not fall beneath the median line of the parallel trend channel, or under $0.32. If this were to occur, then CRO price would likely continue falling into $0.28 and $0.25, up to 35% below the current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
