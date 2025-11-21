Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $84,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching an intraday low of $82,000, driven by macroeconomic uncertainty and related risk-off sentiment.

Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are extending their declines as weak retail demand and ongoing institutional outflows from Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) make any rebound difficult to sustain.

Data spotlight: Bitcoin trades under pressure as ETF outflows surge

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded outflows of $903 million on Thursday, the largest since November 13. This massive outflow underscores the risk-averse sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, with a mild $75 million inflow on Wednesday fading in comparison.

Bitcoin US-listed ETFs' cumulative net inflows average $57.4 billion, with net assets of $113 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

Steady outflows from ETFs are a sign of decreasing risk appetite, especially from institutional investors. If the trend persists, the sell-off could intensify toward the end of the year amid uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's (Fed) December monetary policy meeting.

Ethereum ETFs are also on the back foot, with outflows totaling $262 million on Thursday. SoSoValue data shows that ETH ETFs have had only one day of inflows this month, highlighting the sticky risk-off sentiment as investors reduce their exposure to riskier assets.

XRP ETFs, on the other hand, extended their inflow streak, with $118 million streaming in on Thursday. Two US-listed spot ETFs are operational in the US: Canary Capital's XRPC and Bitwise's XRP. They have a cumulative total net inflow of $411 million with next assets of $385 million.

However, XRP faces a weak derivatives market, with futures Open Interest (OI) falling to $3.57 billion on Friday, down from $3.79 billion the previous day. Retail demand has not picked up since mid-October.

Chart of the day: Bitcoin slides as volatility soars

Bitcoin is trading at $82,435 at the time of writing on Friday. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 100- and 200-day EMAs slope lower on the daily chart, with price well beneath $104,191, $107,700 and $106,570 respectively, reinforcing a bearish setup.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains below the signal line and deep under the zero line, with a widening negative histogram that suggests strengthening bearish momentum. Similarly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 21 (oversold) signals stretched weakness, implying that rebounds could be capped in the short term.

A break below the rising trend line from $74,561, with the breach occurring around 100,740, underscores the downside tone.

The MACD’s negative stance and expanding sub-zero histogram keep sellers in control, and RSI below 30 reinforces a bearish momentum backdrop. Until price reclaims key moving averages, rallies would be vulnerable, and the broader trend remains pressured beneath the declining curves.

Altcoins update: Ethereum, XRP sellers tighten grip

Ethereum is largely in bearish hands, trading at $2,679 at the time of writing on Friday. The smart contracts token sits well below the 50-, 100- and 200-day EMAs at $3,610, $3,729 and $3,546, keeping the short-term tone weak.

The MACD extends below the signal line and stays under zero on the daily chart, with a widening negative histogram that suggests strengthening bearish momentum. At the same time, the RSI at 26 (oversold) flags stretched downside conditions that could precede a pause. However, the bias stays bearish while the price trades beneath these moving averages.

A contraction in the negative MACD histogram and an RSI recovery above 30 would be early signs of stabilization, while failure to improve momentum would keep the downside pressure intact.

As for XRP, the price remains below the falling 50-, 100- and 200-day EMAs, preserving a bearish structure. The MACD indicator on the daily chart sits below the red signal line and under zero, with the negative histogram expanding, suggesting strengthening bearish momentum. The RSI at 30 is near oversold and continues to weaken. A descending trend line from $3.66, XRP's record high reached on July 18, caps rebounds with resistance around $2.72.

Bulls would need a daily close above the 50-day EMA at $2.42 to ease immediate pressure, opening the path toward the 200-day EMA at $2.54 and the 100-day EMA at $2.56. Below those hurdles, the bearish bias persists, while a topside break through the descending trend-line barrier would be required to shift the tone and extend recovery attempts.

