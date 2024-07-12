Ekta Mourya Ekta Mourya
FXStreet

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple rally shows trader optimism, fresh gains in cryptos

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin trades close to $58,000 on Friday, extending gains as market participants turn optimistic, anticipating a US rate cut in September. 
  • German government’s Bitcoin wallets are relatively low on BTC, as compared to the beginning of June, which could ease the selling pressure. 
  • Ethereum and XRP rallied on July 12 amidst market-wide gains in cryptocurrencies. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple update

Chart of the day

OM

OM/USDT daily chart 

Mantra (OM) is trading at $1.0698 at the time of writing. OM could extend gains by 10% and rally towards the July 11 top of $1.1730. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is flashing green bars above the neutral line. 

MACD implies that there is underlying bullish momentum in OM’s price trend. 

Market updates

  • Lido protocol announced new reward opportunities for wstETH holders on Ethereum, Base and zkSyncm, with Maverick Protocol. 
  • Stacks co-founder announced that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped its three-year investigation into the project, per an official tweet. 
  • Data from Artemis shows that over the past three months, Tron has consistently maintained the highest number of daily active addresses. The token’s activity has surpassed all other Layer 1 projects, per the data. 

Industry updates

  • Santiment data shows that wallets holding at least 10 Bitcoins climbed by 261 in July. This supports the thesis of Bitcoin adoption among traders. 
  • IOTA dropped the start of its new governance vote by utilizing the unmigrated token pool. 
  • Ethereum Classic (ETC) Grants DAO is currently in discussions with VanEck regarding the launch of an ETF/ ETN product. 
Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Ripple extends gains by 5% on Friday as CEO hints at institutional crypto products with CME XRP-Dollar index

Ripple extends gains by 5% on Friday as CEO hints at institutional crypto products with CME XRP-Dollar index

Ripple (XRP) traders’ sentiment turned positive on Friday, as CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted the addition of XRP-Dollar reference rate and indices to the CME Group and CF Benchmarks. 

More Ripple News

Worldcoin crumbles under selling pressure even as OpenAI eyes human-level problem-solving

Worldcoin crumbles under selling pressure even as OpenAI eyes human-level problem-solving

OpenAI, the American tech firm behind the Large Language Model ChatGPT, announced five levels towards building an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Employees at the firm told Bloomberg that with ChatGPT, Open AI is currently at level one. 

More Worldcoin News

VeChain break above descending trendline sparks rally speculation

VeChain break above descending trendline sparks rally speculation

VeChain price breaks above the descending trendline, suggesting a bullish move. Sideline buyers can accumulate VET between $0.0247 and $0.0239. A daily candlestick close below $0.0204 would invalidate the bullish thesis.

More VeChain News

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows. 

More Bitcoin News

Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind

Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows. On-chain analytics indicate that whales are accumulating BTC during dips, potentially foreshadowing an imminent rally in the days ahead.

 

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location