Cryptocurrencies are still moving in a corrective structure, although some movements show more upward bias than others. Bitcoin is virtually unchanged from its previous 24H value, while Bitcoin Cash is +1-67%, Litecoin +1% and Ethereum +0.4%. Stellar (XLM)(+9.13%) and Cardano (ADA) (+4.49%) are the best performers of the last 24 hours. The bitcoin dominance lowered a bit, to 69,7% due to a better performance of the altcoins.
On the news front, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton still concerned with issues regarding the BTC custody and also "unregulated exchanges" that might manipulate bitcoin prices. These were the reasons given to still keep on hold the Bitcoin ETF approval.
On the other hand, Harold J. Ford, a former Representative, thinks Congress should change its approach toward digital assets and create a new regulation. He is afraid the US is losing its competitive edge by letting crypto-related companies move to other jurisdictions such as Malta.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin
Bitcoin is still moving sideways after the sharp upward candlestick made yesterday. Its last five 4H candles are small bodies with large wicks. That shows traders sell the tops and buy the bottoms. We can see also that the price is still obeying the ascending trendline. We can see also that it is following the descending trendline. Therefore the price is constrained inside a triangular structure, very much typical of corrective movements.
Another interesting fact is that the 50-period MA has just crossed over the 200-period MA. To counter this bullish signal, we have the price moving below the -1Bollinger line and the MACD still in a bearish phase.
Our final observation is that the 4H volume is shrinking, also common in triangular formations.
Overall, I'd be bullish if there is a 4H close above $10,426 and bearish if it happens below $10.147, and assign the odds of the price moving up/down 60/40.
Litecoin
Litecoin is bouncing off of the $73 resistance area, which also marks the level of the last sharp drop made on August 28. The price moves following the support of the Bollinger band mean line, which is very positive. We see that the lack of bullishness of the Bitcoin is hurting its price movement.
LTC latest key support as $70. The rest of the key levels are shown in the 4H chart, above.
Ethereum
Ethereum support at $180 has been holding after Monday's surge. The price is moving laterally for now. The 20-period average, which is the base for the Bollinger bands, is also supporting the price movements. On the other hand, the 200-period MA is still descending, and the price is below it, which still might influence the price for a while. To offset this view, we see also the price is above the 50-period MA.
Since the $187 has not been crossed with a convincing close, we need to see more evidence of bullish action before calling for a long position on Ethereum. However, an excellent bullish signal would happen when the 50-period MA crossed over the 200-period MA.
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: No conspicuous support areas in sight – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin, according to the experts on FXStreet is bearish in the short-term. However, the monthly timeframe shows a bullish bias. The events in the last 24 hours have been strongly bearish with Bitcoin sliding below $10,000.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline on Wednesday as failure to settle above critical technical levels discouraged short-term bulls and triggered some profit-taking.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD stops within a whisker of 50% Fibo support
The sellers on the cryptocurrency market are still holding the buyers at hostage. In fact, is this situation continues a while longer, investors will start getting jitters. It is good to consider ETH has plunged from highs above $360 to test lows around $155.
EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD charts a bearish day after three straight bullish days
EOS/USD is currently trending in a flag formation and has gone down from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday. While the price is trending above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) but has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.