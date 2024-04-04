- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano and other altcoins are down more than 5% in the past week.
- The daily exchange volume has declined from $100 billion to $57 billion in roughly three weeks.
- Bitcoin’s sell signals are forecasting a steep correction, which could add fuel to the fire.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) descent has caused the crypto market to take a beating. Altcoins’ prices, specifically, are facing the weight of selling pressure and are down by double-digits in the past 24-hours. This trend is likely to continue unless BTC finds a stable ground to bounce.
Also read: US Dollar strength could be one of the reasons why Bitcoin could crash more
Crypto markets turn bleak
A quick look at the top cryptocurrencies on CoinGecko shows that their returns in the past day and week are in red. Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) prices are down nearly 5% to 7%. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) prices, however, are drowning in red with doble-digit losses in the past day.
Crypto performance
This outlook signifies that the bull market sentiment is dying down, or at least taking a break. According to TheBlock’s data, the 7-day average of the daily exchange volume shows that it has dropped nearly 43% from $100 billion on March 10 to $57 billion on Thursday.
Crypto daily exchange volume 7-day average
Bitcoin signals a descent
Bitcoin’s sell signal – as outlined in FXStreet’s previous publications – has been confirmed, which forecasts a potential correction. Additionally, BTC’s inability to produce a weekly candlestick close above the previous all-time high of $69,138 suggests that a short-term downtrend is on the cards.
Also read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Further reading on a potential Bitcoin price correction:
- Comparison of monthly and weekly BTC price action to determine potential buy-the-dip levels - Read more.
- Bitcoin’s dead cat bounce scenario - Read more.
- Bitcoin’s potential rally to $75,000 or $80,000 - Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
