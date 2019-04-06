Crypto market overview: Market plummets as bears take charge
- The crypto market went through another bearish day following this Tuesday.
- Tezos and Ethereum Classic were the two biggest losers among the top 20 coins.
The crypto market recorded heavy losses this Tuesday. The top three coins all went below critical support levels as they experienced two heavily bearish days in a row. Along with the top three, let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC) bulls failed to keep the price above $8,000 as the price went down from $8,110 to $7,630 this Tuesday, charting a 6% decrease in value.
- Ethereum (ETH) went down from $249.75 to $238.75, achieving a low of $234. Since Monday, the price has gone down by 11.62%.
- Ripple (XRP) bulls failed to keep the price above $0.40 as the price went down from $0.416 to $0.392.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Tezos (XTZ) went down by 18.83% and is currently priced at $1.16.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) went down by 17.20% and is currently priced at $7.87.
- Cosmos (ATOM) went down by 16.61% and is currently priced at $5.84.
