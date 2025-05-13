Crypto market liquidation tops $730 million as Bitcoin drops below $102,000; 73% were long 

- CoinGlass data show that over $730 million in leveraged positions were wiped out across crypto markets in the past 24 hours.
- These liquidation positions were 73% long, and the largest single liquidation was an $11 million BTCUSD order on Bybit.
- Traders should be cautious as the upcoming US CPI could bring more volatility to the crypto markets.
The cryptocurrency market has experienced a sharp downturn in the past 24 hours, with total liquidations surpassing $730 million, according to Coinglass data, as Bitcoin dipped below the $102,000 mark. Of these, 73% were longs, highlighting the bullish overexposure among traders.
With market sentiment on edge, all eyes are on Tuesday’s upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data releases, which could introduce further volatility across the digital asset space.
Overleveraged traders are being wiped out
The week began positively for the crypto market, with prices climbing during the Asian session on Monday, as the news came in that the US-China had agreed to a tariff reduction for 90 days. However, those gains were largely erased during the New York session as Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, dropped sharply below $102,000, hitting an intraday low of $100,700.
This sudden pullback sparked a wave of liquidations across the market, with over $730 million in leveraged positions wiped out, according to Coinglass data. Notably, 73% were long positions, underscoring the market’s overly bullish positioning. The largest single liquidation occurred on Bybit, where a BTCUSD position worth $11 million got liquidated.
Liquidation Heatmap chart. Source: Coinglass
US CPI data release could bring more volatility to the crypto market
The upcoming US CPI data release on Tuesday would be another catalyst to trigger volatility and liquidations in the cryptocurrency market, which traders should watch for.
FXStreet reports that, as measured by the CPI, inflation in the US is forecast to rise at an annual rate of 2.4% in April, at the same pace as in March. The core CPI inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, is expected to stay at 2.8% year-over-year (YoY) in the reported period, as against a 2.8% growth in the previous month. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI are projected to rise by 0.3% each.
Previewing the report, analysts at BBH highlighted: “Keep an eye on super core (core services less housing), a key measure of underlying inflation. In March, super core inflation fell to a four-year low of 2.9% YoY vs. 3.8% in February. Higher tariffs can ultimately derail the disinflationary process.”
A surprise uptick in the annual headline CPI inflation print could affirm bets that the Fed will hold the policy in June. In this case, the USD could see another leg higher in an immediate reaction, triggering risk-off sentiment in the market that would cause a fall in the prices of risky assets like cryptocurrencies.
Conversely, a softer-than-expected reading could revive the USD downtrend on renewed dovish Fed expectations, often boosting investor confidence across risk markets, leading to rallies in cryptos.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
