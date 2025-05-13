- Cardano slips 3.59% on Tuesday, cooling off after a 19% rally the previous week.
- On-chain data from Santiment show movement in dormant wallets, hinting at potential increased selling pressure.
- Technical analysis indicates a possible pullback toward the key support level at $0.71.
Cardano (ADA) price appears to be losing bullish momentum after a strong rally last week. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it is slipping 3.59%, trading at around $0.78. The decline suggests holders may be locking in profits following ADA’s 19% surge. Santiment data shows renewed activity from dormant wallets — a signal that long-term holders could prepare to sell. If these tokens are moved to exchanges, it may add to the downward pressure. From a technical standpoint, ADA could be on track to retest a key support level at $0.71 as the market cools off.
Holders continually book profits while dormant wallet activity rises
Cardano’s on-chain metrics show that ADA holders are booking some profits, according to Santiment's Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL), which computes a daily network-level Return On Investment (ROI) based on the coin’s on-chain transaction volume. Strong spikes in a coin’s NPL indicate that its holders are, on average, selling their bags at a significant profit. On the other hand, strong dips imply that the coin’s holders are, on average, realizing losses, suggesting panic sell-offs and investor capitulation.
As shown in the chart below, the metric showed a strong spike on Monday, indicating that holders are, on average, selling their bags at a significant profit and increasing the selling pressure.
Cardano’s NPL chart. Source: Santiment.
Looking at Santiment’s Age Consumed index also raises bearish signs. The spikes in this index suggest dormant tokens (tokens stored in wallets for a long time) are in motion, and it can be used to spot short-term local tops or bottoms. As in Cardano’s case, history shows that the spikes were followed by a fall in ADA’s price as holders moved their tokens from wallets to exchanges, thereby increasing the selling pressure.
The most recent uptick on Monday was the highest spike since mid-April, which suggests ADA is ready for a downtrend.
Cardano Age Consumed chart. Source: Santiment
Another bearish sign is Coinglass’s ADA long-to-short ratio, which reads 0.84, the lowest level in over a month. This ratio below one reflects bearish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting on the asset price to fall.
Cardano long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Cardano price action suggests a pullback ahead
Cardano price broke above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.71 on Thursday and rallied 25.16% until Saturday. However, it faced resistance around the daily level of $0.84 for the next two days. This daily level coincides with the 50% price retracement level ( drawn from the March 3 high of $1.17 to the April 7 low of $0.51) at $0.84, making this a key resistance zone. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it trades slightly down at around $0.78.
If ADA continues to correct, it could extend the decline to retest its key support level at $0.71, its 200-day EMA.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 61, pointing downwards after being rejected from the overbought level of 70 on Saturday, indicating fading bullish momentum. If the RSI slips below its neutral level of 50, it will suggest strong bearish momentum and a sharp fall in Cardano’s price.
ADA/USDT daily chart
However, if Cardano breaks and closes above $0.84, it could extend the rally toward its next resistance level at $0.92, its 61.8% Fibonacci level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bulls hold steady, eyeing $3.00
Ripple’s price trades broadly stable at around $2.60 on Wednesday, upholding the recent bullish trend as crypto markets cheer amid improved sentiment. An increase in exposure to XRP among the whales, especially those holding more than 10 million XRP, could accelerate the rally.
Bonk Price Forecast: Breakout from bullish pattern projects a 60% surge
Bonk price consolidates gains of around $0.000023 on Wednesday after breaking out of a cup and handle pattern. The technical breakout, eyeing almost a 60% increase to $0.000034, is part of a broader bullish wave in the cryptocurrency market, accentuated by high risk-on sentiment.
Bitcoin retreats as focus turns to Ukraine-Russia peace talks
Bitcoin price stabilizes near $103,500 on Wednesday after repeated rejections at the $105,000 resistance over the past four days. Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Istanbul this week could act as a bullish catalyst for risk assets, including BTC, if talks bear fruit.
Monero market cap surpasses Pepe’s after hitting four-year high
Monero price extends its gains for a seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, trading above $340 for the first time since August 2021. With the latest price rally, the privacy-focused cryptocurrency's market capitalization has reached $6.43 billion, overtaking that of popular meme coinPepe.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls aim for $105,000 after nearly 10% weekly gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $103,000 on Friday after rallying nearly 10% this week. Risk-on sentiment prevails as Trump announced a trade deal with the UK and ahead of the meeting with China this weekend.