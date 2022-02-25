Crypto market bounces back as Biden imposes sanctions on Russia

- President Joe Biden stated his country will impose economic sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- The cryptocurrency market capitalization has seen a swift rebound, climbing 14%.
- However, wealthy individuals may be able to utilize cryptocurrencies to bypass sanctions.
US President Joe Biden said that the United States will block five of the biggest Russian banks following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound following new sanctions imposed on Russia.
US freezes assets of all major Russian banks
The United States will block five of the largest banks in Russia as well as freeze all assets they hold in America, worth over $1 trillion. President Joe Biden stated that despite multiple reports indicating a probable ejection of Russia from Swift, the international payment system, there are no expectations of such plans.
According to Biden, the United States’ sanctions imposed “exceed Swift,” and the American President stated that the US and the G7 leaders are in agreement to limit Russia’s ability to do business in US dollars, euros, pounds and yen.
The US is also targeting Russian commerce to limit the latter’s high-tech imports in half, hurting the country’s access to products and technology.
Biden further stated that economic sanctions and supplies are all that the US can provide to aid Ukraine currently. Troops will only get involved if Russia moves into NATO countries.
The entire cryptocurrency market capitalization has seen a swift rebound following Biden’s latest announcement of imposing sanctions on Russia. On February 24, the crypto market cap fell to a swing low at $1.15 trillion and quickly bounced back by 14% to $1.73 trillion on February 25.
Total Crypto Market Cap
Bitcoin price has managed to gain 16% following its recent drop below $35,000 as it recorded a swing low at $34,372.
However, the optimistic outlook for the markets could be short-lived. According to a report by Bloomberg, Russian billionaires could potentially circumvent any US sanctions by using cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services and continue to make investments outside countries that are experiencing economic impacts due to the invasion.
Quantum Economics founder and CEO Mati Greenspan stated that if a wealthy individual is concerned that their assets may be frozen to sanctions, they can hold their wealth in the leading cryptocurrency to be protected from such actions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price structure unchanged as DOT awaits breakout to $40
Polkadot price action has been hammered lower along with the rest of the cryptocurrency and broader risk-on markets. As a result, bears could push DOT to the $14 value area, a price zone not seen since August 2021.
Pantera Capital says investors earned $1.4 trillion in crypto capital gains as big risk-off sweeps the market
Hedge fund Pantera Capital revealed that $1.4 trillion in cryptocurrency capital gains were made in 2021. Cryptocurrencies were trading in the red with the rising geopolitical tension, and investors sold crypto gains for covering taxes.
SafeMoon continues to slide south, recovery dependent on Bitcoin’s performance
SafeMoon price has made new 2022 lows and pushed below the critical $0.0010 value area into $0.0009. In addition, it continues to trade below all primary Ichimoku levels, indicating further selling pressure ahead. SafeMoon’s performance is tied to Bitcoin’s performance.
Algorand collapses with the broader crypto market, ALGO hits new one-year lows
Algorand price action is facing the same pressure dominating the entire cryptocurrency market. The results of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine have confirmed what most analysts and pundits expected, but risk-on markets globally continue to feel the pinch – and ALGO is no exception.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.