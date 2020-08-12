Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM/USD eyes $6.00 as the falling wedge pattern breakout yields

- Cosmos resumes the uptrend above $5.00 after holding firmly to the support at $4.80.
- ATOM /USD has the potential to push gains further based on the improving technical picture.
Cosmos recently suffered a breakdown after hitting a barrier at $5.80. The hurdle cut short the mission of overcoming the resistance at $6.00 and launching the next phase of the journey to $10.00. The declines occurred within a falling wedge pattern but Cosmos held firmly to the support established at $4.80.
A reversal from the support has seen the price breakout impressively during the Asian session on Wednesday. In addition to rising above the 50 SMA resistance in the 2-hour range, the price has climbed above $5.00.
At the moment, ATOM/USD is trading at $5.17 as bulls focus their energy and attention on attacking the resistance at $5.40, $5.60 and $6.00 respectively. The bullish grip is brought to light by the RSI as it moves higher above the average in the wake of the recovery from the dip to 38.29 in the same 2-hour range.
The Elliot Wave Oscillator has started to print another bullish session following an extended bearish session from Sunday. Cosmos indeed has the potential to rise above the next hurdles at $5.40 and $5.60 if not $6.00. Support will continue to emanate from $5.00, the 50 SMA ($4.90) and $4.80.
ATOM/USD 2-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
