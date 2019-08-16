- Ripple's Xpring grants 1 billion XRP to Coil for driving adoption of XRP and the Interledger Protocol.
- A part of the grant will be used to build awareness of Coil among users, creators, and strategic partners.
Coil became the latest firm to receive funding from Xpring after they got a 1 billion XRP grant from Ripple’s investment arm. Coil offers creators a brand-new way of monetizing their content (apart from advertising and site-by-site subscriptions). The money is expected to be used towards increased adoption of XRP and the Interledger Protocol (ILP).
Stefan Thomas, CEO and founder of Coil and ILP, said:
"Creators want more choice and control over how their content is monetized and distributed. Web Monetization provides a solution that is more fair, open and inclusive for creators and fans around the globe. This initiative will help us level the playing field for creators by providing a better way to support content across the web."
Ethan Beard, Senior Vice President of Xpring, said:
"Advertising and site-by-site subscription models are ready for disruption. The low cost and fast transactions of XRP makes it an ideal tool for Coil to offer an alternative monetization method and have a positive impact on creators. At Xpring, we build infrastructure and support projects that enable the Internet of Value and increase the utilization of XRP -- we're excited to support Coil and the team in their journey."
Coil is planning to use the 1 billion XRP to build an ecosystem of creators, developers, companies and nonprofits who are using the Web Monetization open standard. A part of the grant will be used to create awareness of Coil among users, creators, and strategic partners. In May 2019, Coil had launched its monetized publishing platform for creators. This platform allows creators to post exclusive and public content on Coil. By adding a simple tag, creators can web-monetize their websites. People looking to support creators using Coil can join the community with a $5 monthly subscription fee. Creators, however, need not pay any membership fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD shoots higher following Bakkt news
Above is the 5-minute BTC/USD chart which shows the powerful surge in volume when the Bakkt announcement was made. The arrow shows the exact time of the release, prior to the story BTC/USD was trading close to 10,000.00 and bouncing off the mean value price for the day.
Ripple price analysis: Confluence detector shows a lack of healthy resistance and support levels
Ripple is currently trending in a flag formation and is priced at $0.259. This Thursday, the bulls kicked in after the price fell to $0.242 and took the price up to $0.264.
Cardano Foundation partners with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio, market reaction muted
The Cardano Foundation revealed that they have partnered up with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio. The main aim of the partnership will be to execute real-world business cases on the Cardano blockchain. According to their announcement:
Ethereum: ETH/USD bear trapped below broken support range
Ethereum defended the support at $170 before a shallow recovery pulled the price above $180. ETH/USD must reclaim position in the broken support range between $190 - $200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...