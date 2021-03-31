Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ in no-trade zone while on-chain metrics brew bearish momentum

- Chiliz trades between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart.
- A downfall in the network’s active addresses spells doom for CHZ as declines loom.
- The Parabolic SAR indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are in control.
Chiliz has been stuck in consolidation for almost two weeks now. Attempts to recover toward all-time highs of $0.91 have been thwarted, although immense support has been accorded to the bulls. Meanwhile, CHZ is doddering at $0.51 and looking forward to a breakout from the consolidation.
Two technical levels limit Chiliz price action
Chiliz has embraced immediate support at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart. This buyer congestion area is keeping sellers in check. On the other hand, the 100 SMA caps movement north, delaying recovery.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reinforces the consolidation as it moves laterally at the mean line. For now, CHZ does not have a bearish or bullish bias. The MACD line (blue) crossing above or below the signal line will indicate if Chiliz will turn bearish or bullish in the near term.
CHZ/USD four-hour chart
Chiliz bearish outlook
The number of active addresses on the network has been on a downward roll since mid-March. According to Santiment’s 24-hour active addresses metric, nearly 1,700 addresses are actively interacting on the network. This figure has dropped massively from roughly 6,400 on March 14, representing a 73.4% decline.
Note that as active addresses decrease, speculation also goes down. Thus, the token lacks the tailwind to recover; therefore, the CHZ price may continue with the downtrend if the downward trend in addresses progresses.
Chiliz active addresses
The bearish outlook has also been highlighted by IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP model, which shows immense resistance between $0.53 and $0.546. Here, nearly 4,400 addresses bought roughly 755 million CHZ. Although breaking above this zone would be an uphill task, if broken, CHZ may confirm a bullish breakout toward $0.91.
On the downside, the lack of substantial support areas is a bearish signal. The zone between $0.5 and $0.51 is one of the weak anchors. It contains around 3,000 addresses, which previously purchased approximately 76.5 million CHZ. If broken, Chiliz may drop toward support at $0.4.
Chiliz IOMAP chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
Chiliz has a bullish impulse, according to the Parabolic SAR indicator. The technical trend indicator is holding below the price, suggesting that bulls are still in the game. Moreover, if the price stays above the 50 SMA on the four4-hour chart, we would start to see CHZ build momentum toward the 100 SMA. Price action above the resistance at the 100 SMA may validate an upswing to the record high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain technicals spell doom as losses to $0.068 linger
VeChain is down 3.6% over the last 24 hours as bulls continue to lose grip. The last few days have witnessed consolidation dominate price action. Besides, a descending trendline also limited VET’s upside.
Kyber Network consolidates ahead of colossal 72% upswing
Kyber Network appears to have stalled under $3, delaying the much-anticipated liftoff to new all-time highs. Meanwhile, a key technical pattern has formed on the 12-hour chart, hinting at a potential 72% upswing to $4.9.
ZRX 0x poised for 25% pullback as reversal sign pops up
The ZRX price has been on a tear as it surged nearly 60% between March 25 and March 31. Now, a reversal seems likely as it trades below a stiff resistance level.
World’s third largest company integrates Wanchain into its national data system
The State Grid Corporation of China has chosen to use Wanchain’s blockchain technology to upgrade its national data management system. Wanchain’s WAN token price has surged in the past week on the heels of a series of partnership announcements.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.