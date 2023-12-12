- Chainlink price is down almost 12% since December 11 when LINK staking V.02 general access went live.
- Limitations to the v0.2 community pool seem to have obstructed LINK from achieving its upside potential.
- LINK could extend the fall 8% to find support at the $13.330 level as momentum wanes and the bears gain ground.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated upon a three-day candlestick close above the midline of the supply zone at $17.163.
Chainlink (LINK) price is trading with a bullish bias, coming on the back of a successful but gloomy event on December 11. Depending on how the bulls play their hand, the next move could be critical in determining the short-term fate of LINK.
Also Read: Chainlink price could succumb to profit taking by whales
Chainlink opens LINK v0.2 staking for general access but with limitations
Chainlink (LINK) price is down 12% after the network unveiled its LINK v0.2 community staking pool to the public for general access. The pool was launched in November 2023 but was only open to the public starting December 11, allowing users to lock LINK for a 4.3% variable (reward).
After Chainlink announced that LINK v0.2 staking pool was open for general access, the community pool was filled almost immediately, with the users meeting the 40,875,000 LINK allocation for the pool as they instantly transitioned from v0.1 to v0.2.
#Chainlink Staking v0.2 has officially entered General Access.— Chainlink (@chainlink) December 11, 2023
With the community pool having been filled during Early Access, anyone can stake LINK whenever an existing staker completes a withdrawal and pool space becomes available.https://t.co/Gdt5FiQmOR
Limitations of LINK v0.2 Community Pool
It should be noted that public access does not mean LINK holders who missed the Early Access phase can now automatically stake the token. Rather, the new users can only “stake LINK whenever an existing stake completes a withdrawal and pool space becomes available.”
It therefore means that users are now expected to wait for the early stakers to unstake their LINK tokens for a chance of their own.
Also, supposing an existing staker plans to exit their position, then the LINK v0.2 contract implements a 28-day unbonding period. This is besides an extra seven-day period where the user can completely claim their locked access.
To put it in perspective, now that the Chainlink Early Access opened on December 11, a user must wait until at least January 15 for the opportunity to join the LINK community staking pool.
The entire working dynamic bases on the assumption that a staker enables withdrawal on the same day they originally staked.
Intrinsically, this underscores the challenge for new community members who may want access to the LINK pool.
Chainlink price outlook after a rejection for the three-day supply zone
Chainlink price continues to consolidate above $14.256 after a rejection from the supply zone extending between $16.221 and $18.080. With the $13.330 support level holding, the odds continue to favor the upside with the current market outlook presenting a strong uptrend as Chainlink price bounces between the upper band at $18.419 and the centerline (yellow band) at $13.368. A cross below the centerline would be a fair warning of a trend reversal to the downside.
Increased buying pressure above current levels could see Chainlink price overcome the supply zone, confirming the move with a three-day candlestick close above the midline at $17.163. Such a move would set the tone for a continuation of the trend north, potentially going as far as the $20.000 psychological level.
LINK/USDT 3-day chart
On the other hand, increased profit booking could see Chainlink price fall 8% to lose the immediate support at $13.330 before testing the centerline. A break and close below this yellow band on the three-day timeframe would set the tone for an extended slump, possibly gong as low as plunging LINK price back in the consolidation phase between $5.565 and $8.912.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
