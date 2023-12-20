Chainlink prioritizes Real World Asset Tokenization in 2024, LINK price eyes comeback to $16

- Chainlink’s Q4 update unveils the project’s plan to support virtual tokenization of Real World Assets on the blockchain.
- Chainlink started with an emphasis on meeting the growing demands of DeFi, the protocol is now focused on developing on-chain economies.
- LINK price climbed nearly 2% in the past 24 hours, the altcoin is likely to make a comeback to $16.62 in December.
In its fourth-quarter 2023 update, Chainlink outlined its three priorities for the upcoming year. Chainlink’s plans are the launch of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), the introduction of a new data solution, and the launch of functions for developers on the blockchain.
Chainlink has shifted its focus from boosting cross-chain transaction speed to meeting the demands of projects that plan on virtual tokenization of Real World Assets (RWAs), making them liquid and more accessible for users.
Also read: Chainlink data feeds go live on Polygon zkEVM, MATIC price eyes likely recovery
Chainlink to lend momentum to Real World Asset Tokenization
- Chainlink launched its CCIP technology to secure cross-chain transactions and activity on the blockchain. This was welcomed by banks and financial institutions that engaged Chainlink’s CCIP.
- The blockchain project presented a low-latency data solution, Data Streams, to unlock on-chain derivatives to power dApps. For developers, LINK launched Functions.
- Chainlink’s plan for 2024 is to shift its priority from CCIP technology used by banks and financial institutions to Real World Asset Tokenization.
- RWAs are fungible or non-fungible tokens representing traditional blockchain financial assets.
- LINK plans to aid the RWA revolution, wherein several projects are working on tokenizing assets in the real world and require Chainlink’s technology to power the transition.
- Chainlink’s technology supports DeFi’s value proposition, it boosts security and reliability through its infrastructure.
LINK price eyes recovery
Crypto analyst behind the X handle @Mangyek0 predicts a 9% to 13% bounce in Chainlink price. The analyst is bullish on LINK, predicting an increase past the $15.5 level, as seen in the chart below.
LINK/USDT 4-hour chart
At the time of writing, LINK price is $14.36 on Binance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Luna Classic price rallies by 17% as Terra founder Do Kwon wins extradition ruling
Luna Classic price increased in response to Do Kwon’s win in an extradition ruling. The founder of Terra, who was arrested earlier this year, had been fighting the approval of extradition that could have sent him to either the United States or South Korea.
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz calls for Senator Warren to be kicked out
Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz criticized Senator Elizabeth Warren for her position against crypto. On Tuesday, Senator Warren targeted the former national security officials in a letter to Blockchain Association's CEO Kristin Smith.
XRP price defends critical support as Ripple lawyer anticipates ‘clever Super Bowl Bitcoin Spot ETF’
Ripple is moving horizontally, lacking directional bias as the market anticipates the holidays. Nevertheless, the XRP community remains broadly optimistic, as indicated by the social sentiment chart. It comes as the countdown for spot Bitcoin ETFs continues to close in and Ripple attorney John E. Deaton has an opinion on the narrative.
Binance Coin price recovers to $250 as Kepler hard fork goes live; Beacon Chain retirement announced
The world’s third biggest Decentralized Finance (DeFi) chain, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), formerly known as Binance Smart Chain, is preparing to bring itself into the same league as Ethereum. The chain is set to undergo a crucial upgrade next month, which is fielding positive reactions presently after going live on testnet.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.