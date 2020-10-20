Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK experiences repeated rejections at key price levels

- LINK's price has struggled to cross over the 50-day and 100-day SMAs.
- The whales are looking to dump their holdings, which is a worrying sign.
LINK reached an all-time high of $19.35 on August 16 but then started a downward trend, reaching $7.65 on September 23. Since then, the decentralized oracle has reached around $10.85. The price has faced repeated rejections at the 100-day SMA ($11.25) and 50-day SMA ($10.80). The 50-day SMA has been particularly strong and has thwarted the price repeatedly.
LINK/USD daily chart
The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum due to the bearish price action. IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) shows that the downside is limited at the $10.25 support wall wherein 4,800 addresses had previously purchased 29 million LINK tokens. A break below this level will take LINK down to the 200-day SMA ($7.65).
LINK IOMAP
Another worrying sign for LINK is the way the whales have been behaving. As per Santiment, the top 100 non-exchange holders' total amount reached a high of 771.3 million LINK on October 7, in a three-month trailing average. Since then, it has dropped to 769.35 million LINK on October 18. If the whales are dumping their holdings, then this is a worrying sign.
Top 100 non-exchange holders
The flipside: Can the bulls change the narrative?
The critical thing for the buyers right now is to flip the 50-day and 100-day SMAs from resistance to support walls. As per the IOMAP, if LINK manages to break past this level, the price will reach $12. The next significant resistance in the daily chart lies at $14.
Key price levels to watch
If the bears take full control following the repeated rejections, the price will drop to the $10.25 support barrier. A break below this support stretch could take LINK down to the 200-day SMA ($7.65).
On the other hand, the bulls will need to flip the 100-day SMA ($11.25) and 50-day SMA ($10.80) from resistance to support. Following that, the price will be able to reach $12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
