Band Protocol Technical Analysis: BAND impressive recovery eyes $7.5

- Band Protocol holds above the 200 SMA support while dealing with the short term 50 SMA hurdle.
- On-chain analysis reveals the absence of resistance towards $7.5, adding credence to the bullish outlook.
Band Protocol is crowing the weekend with a remarkable recovery. Following losses from $7.5, support was embraced at $5.8. Over the last few days, the progress made can be attributed to the support Band Protocol is receiving after a successful mainnet launch. At the time of writing, the token is trading at $6.4 amid a fast building bullish momentum.
Band Protocol new mainnet supports customizable data oracles
It is barely a week since Band Protocol had a successful mainnet launch. The upgrade from Wenchang to GuanYu has brought forth several features. For instance, GuanYu allows validators to fulfill data requests in return for a portion of the fee from our partners and developers that have integrated Band Protocol."
The most vital feature of the upgrade is support for "permissionless creation of customizable data scripts that can query public and permissionless data sources." The scripts also leverage decentralized networks from more than 67 validator nodes.
Band Protocol bulls regain control of the trend
Marginally above $6.4, BAND is dealing with seller congestion highlighted by the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the 4-hour timeframe. The 200 SMA supports the immediate downside.
Consequently, the bullish outlook is emphasized by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it grinds to the overbought area. Trading above the 50 SMA would boost BAND towards the crucial resistance at $7.50
BAND/USD 4-hour chart
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP model suggests that the path to $7.5 is relatively smooth due to the lack of strong resistance. However, bulls must prepare to slice through the subtle supply at $6.5 - $6.7. Here, 646 addresses previously brought approximately 271,000 BAND. On the downside, immense support exists between $6.1 and $6.3. Earlier, 369 addresses almost 3.5 million BAND. It is unlikely that bears will penetrate this zone and push BAND to $5.
Band Protocol IOMAP chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
It is worth mentioning that the bullish outlook would be invalidated if the 50 SMA resistance remains intact. Moreover, the immediate support at the 200 SMA does not seem strong enough to hold BAND if a reversal comes to the picture. The most formidable support lies at $6.2 and last week's anchor at $5.8.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: TRON’s Justin Sun claims Filecoin pulled an exit scam after dumping 1.5 million tokens
Filecoin was created back in 2017 and managed to raise around $200 million through its ICO. The digital asset has only recently released its mainnet and entered the market.
Band Protocol Price Prediction: BAND formed a bullish reversal pattern, targeting $10
BAND is currently trading at $6.15, losing around 65% of its value since the peak at $17.97 on August 10. Nonetheless, the digital asset still holds a $126 million market capitalization and shows signs of a potential bullish reversal.
Vechain Price Prediction: VET eying up a potential descent to $0.0093 before a rebound
Vechain is currently trading at $0.01 after a significant crash from its two-year peak at $0.0218. The digital asset has lost more than $500 million in market capitalization in the past two months and continues trading in a downtrend while the trading volume remains low.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptocurrency market in bloodbath as OKEx halts operations
A bearish wave swept through the cryptocurrency market like a tsunami on Friday, leaving most cryptoassets in the red. Bitcoin, as reported, plummeted to $11,200 after losing $300 in a matter of minutes.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.