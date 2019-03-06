CFTC is in early talks with Facebook regarding its GlobalCoin

The social media giant, Facebook is in early stage talks with the CFTC regarding its stable coin.

Christopher Giancarlo, the Chairman of the CFTC, said that the conversation is still within early stages. Detailed that the goal for these talks is to understand whether Facebook’s stable coin, ‘Globalcoin’ will potentially fit within the CFTC’s regulatory remit.

