- Central banks should consider issuing digital currencies.
- The new form of money is a result of evolving consumer behavior.
A central bank-issued digital currency could ensure that citizens have access to central bank money even if they chose to reduce or stop using cash, a member of ECB's governing council said in his recent speech in Brussel devoted to the European strategy of retail payments of tomorrow.
He believes that new technologies influence the payment behavior of European citizens and change their spending patterns, A reduced use of cash is one of the most obvious examples of the evolving reality.
He suggested that the central bank should consider issuing proprietary digital money to ensure monetary stability amid diminishing usage of cash.
Digital currency of this sort could take a variety of forms, the benefits and costs of which the ECB and other central banks are currently investigating, being mindful of their broader consequences on financial intermediation, he said.
He also called on EU countries to consolidate their efforts to maintain and develop a single market and create a pan-European market solution.
At the same time, Benoit Coeure emphasized that regulators should not impede the development of private market solutions for quick and efficient payments in the eurozone.
Notably, last year, he said that Bitcoin was an evil spawn of the financial crisis.
He will head the innovation hub at the Bank for International Settlements as of January 15, 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) breaks below $7,000, slows down on approach to $6,900
Bitcoin has broken free from its narrow range and touched the intraday low of $6,890. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $6,942, down over 3% since the beginning of the day.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO settles in a range with downside bias
NEO, the 18th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $655 million, created a recovery high at $9.61 on November 25. Since that time, the coin has been sliding, moving within the downward-looking trend.
Cardano (ADA) Haskell Cardano 1.0 makes way to the relays
Cardano network has for some time now been undergoing innovation in a bid to increase utility. According to an announcement by IOHK’s Charles Hoskinson, the development community’s efforts continue to yield the expected results.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats from $47.00, vulnerable to losses
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has retreated below $47.00 level to trade at $46.00 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.