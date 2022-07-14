- Celsius Network filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy voluntarily and started financial restructuring of the crypto lender.
- Following Vauld, Voyager Digital and Three Arrows Capital, now Celsius Network faces paying back between $1 billion and $10 billion.
- Celsius price plummeted, posting double-digit losses overnight alongside bankruptcy filing news.
Celsius Network filed a series of motions with the court after voluntarily filing for Chapter 11. The crypto lender has followed Vauld, Voyager Digital and Three Arrows Capital in their collapse. The network’s token has posted double-digit losses overnight.
Celsius Network prepares for smooth transition, files Chapter 11
Celsius Network, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency lenders, filed for bankruptcy protection after freezing customer assets for over a month. The firm revealed in a press release that this filing is “an opportunity to stabilize its business.”
Alex Mashinsky, the co-founder and CEO of Celsius, said,
We have a strong and experienced team in place to lead Celsius through this process. I am confident that when we look back at the history of Celsius, we will see this as a defining moment, where acting with resolve and confidence served the community and strengthened the future of the company.
Celsius Network announced that Chapter 11 proceedings would allow the firm to restructure a month after the crypto lender decided to pause withdrawals, swaps, and transfers on its platform to stabilize its business and protect its customers.
If Celsius Network kept withdrawals open, it would have allowed customers who act first to be paid first and full, while leaving others behind waiting for illiquid or long-term assets to be liquidated.
Celsius Network revealed that it had 1.7 million users before the collapse. Celsius CEO had slammed critics for spreading FUD about the firm days before pausing all withdrawals.
Celsius token takes a hit, falls 20%
There is a spike in selling pressure on the Celsius Network token on the FTX exchange. 100,000 CEL tokens are currently on FTX, and short positions have climbed to 7 million CEL. The selling pressure stems from short sellers, and the network has no plans to enable withdrawals after Chapter 11 filing.
Analysts at FXStreet identified three altcoins to keep an eye on. Analysts argue that CHZ, XRP and STORJ are three key cryptocurrencies to watch. For more information, watch this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
Two reasons why Shiba Inu’s SHIB price could crash lower
Shiba Inu price has been sitting on a mine that could blow up in the bulls’ face if they trigger a premature rally. Investors need to be patient when trading SHIB as it could result in a whipsaw, putting traders out of their positions.
Dogecoin price is on the cusp of a 35% rally
Dogecoin price shows its plans after tagging an inflection point that could trigger a run-up. Going forward, investors need to pay close attention to the buy zone and how DOGE reacts to it.
Market update: Bitcoin price triggers the infamous Pi Cycle Bottom!
Bitcoin price shows optimistic signals to close out Wednesday, July 13th’s trading session. During the New York session, the bears flexed a brief attack on the $18,900 barrier.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.