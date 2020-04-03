- Cardano co-founder, Charles Hoskinson, announced the deployment of the Byron reboot.
- The reboot updates several features like Cardano node, Cardano explorer and a new “pre-release” version of the Daedalus wallet.
Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK - the firm behind Cardano - has recently announced the deployment of the Byron reboot. It comes with many updates for the Cardano blockchain in readiness for the Shelley era. The team has also rolled out a new “pre-release” version of the Daedalus wallet, dubbed Daedalus Flight, which lets the users try the wallet features.
According to an IOHK blog post, the Byron reboot updates several features of the Cardano network, including the Cardano node and the Cardano explorer, the wallet backend and the Daedalus wallet. IOHK says that the new code for the Byron reboot was built “from the ground up.” The blog post calls the revamped design modular, meaning that it will differentiate the ledger, consensus and network components. This will make it easy to upgrade any of them without impacting the rest. All these updates are expected to prepare the Cardano network for the upcoming Shelly mainnet.
The Byron reboot will allow the Cardano network to process more transactions per second. Additionally, it will increase participation in the network as the Cardano node will be more efficient for memory usage. This will make it easier for users to run a node even in poor network conditions.
Cardano devs believe this will be a slow and sustainable migration without any obstacles. After the launch of Byron, IOHK will unveil the Haskell Shelley testnet, which will involve “onboarding stake pool operators from the Incentivized Testnet to help them set up and prepare for running their pools on the Shelley mainnet.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
