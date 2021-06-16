Cardano Price Prediction: ADA range-bound, facing stiff resistance ahead

- Cardano price remains trading sideways.
- While volume dries up, support weakens.
- A drop below $1.40 could be bad for the ADA bulls.
Cardanoe price continues consolidating while interest in ADA fades.
Cardano price stuck in limbo
In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Cardano price could be heading next as ADA goes through low volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon retraces in preparation for 16% jump
SafeMoon price broke out of its range-bound movement as it bounced off a critical demand barrier. Moreover, SAFEMOON has also risen above the midway point of its consolidation, indicating a willingness to ascend.
This crucial level will determine whether Ethereum Classic price can resume its uptrend
Ethereum Classic price seems to be range-bound. While its correlation with Bitcoin dries up, ETC awaits a spike in volume. Only a daily candlestick close above the 50-day MA will help this crypto rise.
Ripple to set the stage for 18% gains
XRP price formed the second peak on June 14, indicating the formation of a double top. As a result, Ripple is starting to decline, heading toward an immediate support level.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. A spike in selling pressure could send Shiba Inu drop to $0.0000050. Only a 4-hour candlestick close above $0.0000080 could save the memecoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.