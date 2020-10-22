Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flashes sell signal as bears get ready to take control

- The 100-day SMA limits ADA’s upside.
- MACD shows that market momentum is about to reverse from bullish to bearish.
Cardano found support at the $0.076 support line and bounced. As of press time, ADA is trading for $0.107 and is consolidating between 100-day SMA ($0.114) and 50-day SMA ($0.097). The MACD shows that market momentum is on the verge of reversing from bullish to bearish. As such, we can expect ADA in the near future.
ADA/USD daily chart
As per IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP, the Ethereum killer has strong resistance at the 100-day SMA. Previously at this level, 5,200 addresses had purchased 2 billion ADA. On the downside, if ADA falls, it will drop till the 50-day SMA. A further break below that will take the price to the 200-day SMA ($0.09). Any break below that could be catastrophic as it will take ADA down to $0.076.
ADA IOMAP
The 3-day chart further corroborates our bearish thesis. After struggling to break above the 50-bar SMA, the TD sequential indicator has flashed the sell signal (green 9). This can trigger a potential drop to the 100-bar SMA ($0.075) and 200-bar SMA ($0.067)
ADA 3-day chart
The Flipside: Can the buyers salvage this?
The buyers can turn this narrative by flipping the 100-day SMA ($0.114) from resistance to support. If they break this level, then they should take the price up to the $0.125 barrier. Looking at the weekly chart, the bulls will need to flip the 50-bar SMA ($0.107) to initiate their rally.
Key price levels to watch
The sellers will be able to assert their dominance by dropping ADA below the 50-day SMA ($0.097), but we can effectively cut off the downside at the 200-day SMA ($0.09).
For the bulls, their main am will be to flip the 100-day SMA ($0.114) from resistance to support. Upon doing that, they should take the price up to $0.125.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
