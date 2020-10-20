Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & Uniswap – Asian Wrap 20 Oct

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC recent 3% breakout could be just the beginning
Bitcoin has reached a $217 billion market capitalization after the bullish momentum of the last week. The digital asset has gained more than $27 billion in market cap after hitting a low price of $10,249 on September 24. Bulls are in full control and eying up $12,000.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA bulls in control, but the bears are waiting around the corner
Between September 2 and September 23, the price of ADA dropped from $0.125 to $0.76. Following that, ADA bounced up from a healthy support line and jumped to $0.11, as of writing. The "Ethereum killer" is presently consolidating between 50-day SMA and 100-day SMA.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI bulls try to shift the odds in their favor
Uniswap started trading as high as $7 on its first day but quickly fell off due to the intense selling pressure. The digital asset reached a $700 million market capitalization on September 18. Despite the downtrend, the market cap has increased again to $641 million due to more circulating supply.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH forced into consolidation between strong levels
Bitcoin Cash plummeted from $292.25 to $207.30 between September 2 to September 23. Following that, the price recovered till October 15, hitting the $262.65 resistance line.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB awaits mega boost to yearly high
Over the last four weeks, Binance Coin has been on an upward roll. Before the uptrend, the token suffered a massive blow on hitting resistance at $34. However, support established at $22 put bulls back ...
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK experiences repeated rejections at key price levels
LINK reached an all-time high of $19.35 on August 16 but then started a downward trend, reaching $7.65 on September 23. Since then, the decentralized oracle has reached around $10.85.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.