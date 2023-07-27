Cardano price flaunts 40% in sustained uptrend on the back of active development activity

- Cardano price is up 40% since the June 10 low of $0.22, sustaining above an uptrend line with prospects for more gains.
- Santiment analytics attributes the rally to growing development activity on the network, with ADA beating Ethereum in third place.
- As the token fills a triangle, a breakout with the directional bias pending confirmation is imminent.
Cardano (ADA) price has managed to sustain along an ascending trendline for almost two months, recording higher highs and higher lows. The positive outlook remains pronounced despite traders cashing in from the July 13 rally when overflows from the Ripple's partial victory in the XRP versus SEC lawsuit boded well for tokens the financial regulator had labeled securities.
Also Read: Solana Foundation, Immunefi, and Trail of Bits launch web3 security standard: Rekt or not?
Cardano price shows off with ADA ranking in top three on development activity metrics
Cardano (ADA) price is showing off with 40% gains since June 10 as it continues to consolidate along an uptrend line. To the upside, profit-taking has capped ADA from reaching higher as investors quickly book profits from brief rallies. Case in point, most of the gains from the 30% surge on July 13 have already been booked. With buyers and sellers making counteracting traffic, ADA price action is now filling up a pennant.
ADA/USDT 1-Day Chart
Nevertheless, the overall outlook remains bullish for Cardano price, with Santiment feed showing that ADA ranks third in development activity. The performance is commendable, with the crypto asset beating Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin on market capitalization metrics.
Top 10 #crypto assets by development activity: notable #github commits, past 30 days:— Santiment (@santimentfeed) July 27, 2023
T1 @Polkadot $DOT
T1 @kusamanetwork $KSM
3 @Cardano $ADA
4 @dfinity $ICP
5 @hedera $HBAR
6 @vegaprotocol $VEGA
7 @ethstatus $SNT
8 @cosmos $ATOM
9 @Ethereum $ETH
10 @decentraland $MANA pic.twitter.com/SnWDQf5a3y
DOT is doing equally well, leading the pack of ten, as the community members attribute the success to Polkadot's focus on multichain, one of the most advanced and robust technologies on the blockchain. This explains why the likes of Polygon (MATIC), Cosmos (ATOM), Ethereum (ETH), Enjin Coin (ENJ), GameSwift (GSWIFT), and Celestial (CELT) are copying Polkadot's principles.
Notably, the Cardano network's development activity has recorded several peaks in the year already, as indicated in the chart below. Since April 14, development activity is up 30%, rising from 59.01 to 77.21 as of July 27.
ADA Network Development Activity Source: Santiment
The metric shows the number of pure development-related events in the project's public GitHub repository.
Cardano price forecast
Based on the daily chart above for the ADA/USDT trading pair, Cardano price could break out from the technical formation if bullish momentum continues in the ADA market. A successful breach of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.30 could clear the path for ADA to breach the upper boundary of the triangle pattern to tag the 100-day EMA at $0.32.
In a highly bullish case, Cardano price could extend north to tag the resistance confluence between the horizontal line and the 200-day EMA at $0.35. Such a move would constitute a 15% climb from the current position.
On the flip side, if momentum wanes, Cardano price could break out to the downside, breaching the triangle's lower boundary and potentially extending south to tag the July 7 lows around $0.27. This would denote a 10% slump from the current price.
With both momentum indicated at midrange (RSI and AO), investors should wait for confirmation, indicated by a decisive breakout from the triangle pattern.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price flaunts 40% in sustained uptrend on the back of active development activity
Cardano (ADA) price has managed to sustain along an ascending trendline for almost two months, recording higher highs and higher lows. The positive outlook remains pronounced despite traders cashing in from the July 13 rally when overflows from the Ripple's partial victory in the XRP versus SEC lawsuit boded well for tokens the financial regulator had labeled securities.
Chainlink price struggles to recover despite $77 million worth of LINK accumulated by whales
Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Paris in mid-July 2023 was an opportunity for Chainlink to launch the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) into the early access phase.
US Justice Department drops political criminal charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is set to face multiple criminal charges in two months from now. But the disgraced former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bankrupt exchange should be thanking his lucky stars as he has been saved from a lengthier sentence thanks to United States' legal obligations.
Solana continues its 10% rally after fakeout
Solana (SOL) price slipped below a crucial support structure to balance out an imbalance. Completion of this goal was quickly followed by a spurt of buying pressure that undid the recent losses. Now SOL could trigger another swift rally to collect liquidity to the upside.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.