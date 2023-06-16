Cosmos price could fall 15% before ATOM bulls have a chance at pre-lawsuit levels

- Cosmos price fell nearly 30% after the SEC labeled ATOM a security alongside nine other cryptocurrencies listed on Binance.
- Bullish effort has seen the altcoin bounce 25%, but more needs to be done for a chance at pre-lawsuit levels.
- ATOM could fall 15% to garner strength for a retest of June 7 highs around $10.80.
- A daily candlestick close above the $10.80 resistance level would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Cosmos (ATOM) price was brutally affected when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) labeled the altcoin a security, among nine other tokens, in the Binance Exchange lawsuit. Like the rest of the altcoins in that cohort, ATOM's market value slumped as investors engaged in panic-selling. Despite the bullish effort to recover the lost ground, more needs to be done in terms of momentum before realizing the target.
Also Read: Weekly Roundup: BlackRock applies for spot Bitcoin ETF, France investigates Binance, XRP wipes out gains
Cosmos price forecast as ATOM bulls target June 7 highs
Cosmos (ATOM) price is down 30% since June 7, when the SEC filed a case against Binance, citing trading unregistered securities. After naming ATOM among the ill-fully traded assets, panic selling commenced, sending listed tokens down.
It has been a crazy week in Crypto, from Coinbase & Binance getting sued to SEC declaring $ATOM security— Ryan ⚛ (@ryanleads) June 11, 2023
But that’s not all, here are some exciting events in the Cosmos ecosystem in the past few days
Let’s dive in ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/p8y8zmTO9n
This came as November 2022 memories still ran fresh when regulator attack on FTX exchange saw the platform collapse with user funds locked in.
While bulls have executed a 25% climb to rescue ATOM from the June 10 dip of $7.01, Cosmos price remains in the thicket as it continues to consolidate within a bearish descending channel. Nevertheless, the June 10 candlestick that temporarily broke below the bottom of the technical formation is probably an 'exhaustion bar' marking the end of the downtrend.
In the coming days, Cosmos price could rise within the channel to tag the midline of the channel at around $9.40 or the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $10.18 at best before a correction.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) recently exited oversold which is a bullish signal for traders to close short positions and buy longs. The short-term bullish outlook is reinforced by the Awesome Oscillators (AO) histograms turning green and drawing to the midline.
Nevertheless, the price strength indicated by the RSI below 50 shows that ATOM bulls require more momentum to test the June 7 highs of around $10.80. This means the correction could happen before the altcoin touches the midline for Cosmos price to collect sell-side liquidity right below the $8.02 support level.
ATOM/USDT 1-Day Chart
A decisive break above the resistance confluence between the horizontal line and the 100-day EMA at around $10.80 could invalidate chances of a pullback, clearing the way for Cosmos price to tag the 200-day EMA at $11.44.
In a highly bullish case, the altcoin could extend a neck higher to breach the March 17 high of around $13.16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tezos price to potentially rebound from March lows as indicators exhibit a change in trend
Tezos price experienced a decline similar to most of the cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the month. However, while many altcoins are still painting red on the charts this week, XTZ steadied itself.
Litecoin price crashing by 24% in two weeks spooks investors into offloading their LTC
Litecoin price has had a rather unpleasant month, with the altcoin suffering losses throughout June. While most of the cryptocurrencies have been experiencing the same, LTC was expected to be the exception, given the altcoin has a major network development event coming up soon.
Aptos Price Forecast: Growing token adoption could break APT token's fall as buyer momentum grows
Aptos (APT) price has steadily descended since the beginning of the year amid growing volatility. Akin to the broader market, the token continues to suffer the brunt of a prolonged bear market and overall fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).
Mark Cuban, John Reed Stark heated debate points to a crypto apocalypse
Mark Cuban and John Reed Stark engaged in a heated discussion on Twitter on June 15 concerning the current regulatory clampdown in the crypto industry.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.