- Cardano price pierces through the $0.336 to $0.339 hurdle to retest the $0.344 resistance level.
- A flip of this barrier could allow ADA bulls to tag the range high at $0.379, denoting a 10% upswing.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur below the $0.321 support level.
Cardano price shows a resurgence of bullish sentiment that is attempting to overcome a significant hurdle. If successful, ADA can trigger a massive run-up to the ongoing range’s upper limit. Traders can await this development to hop on and ride the rally higher.
Cardano price ready to make its move
Cardano price created a range, extending from $0.310 to $0.379 after it triggered a 22% recovery bounce between November 9 and 10. This range is where ADA currently trades and is in the process of flipping the $0.336 to $0.339 hurdle into a support floor.
While this move is bullish, ADA also needs to overcome the midpoint of the said range at $0.344 to confirm its optimistic directional bias. This development will be a major tell-tale sign that sidelined buyers will be waiting for to give them the green light to enter longs.
As a result, the sudden spike in buying pressure could trigger a 10% upswing that pushes Cardano price to slice through the range high at $0.379 and tag the $0.382 hurdle.
ADAUSDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking optimistic for Cardano price, multiple hurdles need to be overcome to kick-start a bullish move. If there is a sudden spike in selling pressure that knocks ADA south to produce a lower low below $0.321, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, Cardano price could trigger a 4% crash to revisit the range low at $0.310.
Here's how Bitcoin's moves could affect Cardano price
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Forecast: This simple move can net ETH traders 13% gain
Ethereum price shows a slight surge in buying pressure, which has pushed it above one of the two immediate hurdles. A continuation of this momentum could lead to a breakout that could propel ETH to trigger a strong recovery bounce.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB might fall to new lows this year
Shiba Inu could be in the beginning stages of a much larger decline. If the bulls step in soon, a sweep-the-lows event will likely occur. Key levels have been defined to assess SHIB's next potential target. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach above $0.00001100.
Dogecoin price might head south for the Winter as whales consider offloading
Dogecoin price could be hinting that another move south is on the way. The technicals leave sparse signals for the bulls to believe in. Key levels have been defined to determine DOGE's next potential move.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: Multiple reasons to believe CRO could free fall
Crypto.com price is in a make-or-break situation. If the current levels do not hold as support, a penny-from-Eiffel-style decline could occur in the coming days. Key levels have been defined to gauge CRO's next potential move.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.