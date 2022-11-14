- Cardano price is currently trading at $0.33 following the 21.53% decline last week.
- A bullish outlook shows that ADA holders should make a move only after the price rises above $0.41.
- A breakdown from the immediate support level will leave Cardano slipping towards 22-month lows.
Cardano price, along with other cryptocurrencies, has been at the mercy of FTX as the crypto exchange-induced collapse continues to cause ripples. The third-generation cryptocurrency is currently recovering from the 21.53% fall in price noted over the last few days and looking to test its critical resistance at $0.41.
Cardano price prepares for a bounce
Cardano price is still in the lower low zone between $0.31 and $0.41, trading at $0.33. Over the last month, ADA has been struggling to breach past resistance and was almost able to before FTX collapsed. The ensuing panic led the market to crash, resulting in Cardano falling and tagging the immediate support at $0.31.
If ADA maintains its position between $0.31 and $0.41 with a notable spike in bullish momentum, a run-up to $0.47 could be likely. This move would represent a 23.81% gain for traders and would occur on the flip of the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $0.39 and $0.43, respectively, into support levels.
ADAUSD 1-day chart
On the daily timeframe, however, Cardano is still in a macro downtrend, indicated by the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR’s) black dots, which are currently above price. This position of the said dots represents a dominant bear trend. The Average Directional Index (ADX) is under the 25.0 threshold, suggesting the downtrend, on a macro outlook, is here to stay.
ADAUSD 1-day chart
As a result, investors need to pay close attention to the immediate support levels at $0.31, a breakdown of which will invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a development could see Cardano price revisit the $0.28 foothold, which was last tagged almost two years ago.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
