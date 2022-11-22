- Crypto.com price prints green candle after holding firmly to support at $0.0620.
- Crypto.com launches custom EVM network support to help investors interact with dApps directly from the DeFi Wallet.
- CRO price must break and hold above a critical descending trend line to uphold the optimistic outlook.
Crypto.com (CRO) price is taking advantage of the bullish wave sweeping across the cryptocurrency market during Tuesday’s American session to print a significant green candle. The native exchange token trades at $0.0641 after ticking up from support at $0.0620.
A break and hold above a three-week falling trend line could push CRO on a 61.8% recovery journey north of its primary support at $0.0565.
Crypto.com’s custom EVM network support goes live
Crypto.com has on Tuesday 22 announced the launch of its new custom EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) network support. The new platform will give users more control over their assets by adding preferred networks in the Crypto.com DeFi Wallet.
With the custom EVM network support, users will also be able to send and receive tokens on their custom networks. It simplifies the value transfer process by allowing direct interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) from the network’s DeFi Wallet. Crypto.com has provided detailed instructions in a blog post to guide interested users.
Crypto.com price ready to recommence bullish outlook
The custom EVM network support launch has revived interest in Crypto.com price. After a couple of weeks dominated by overarching declines, CRO has printed a green candle in the four-hour time frame chart.
CRO/USD four-hour chart
Crypto.com price is expected to break above a three-week descending trend line (broken line) in the current and subsequent session, especially now that the Stochastic oscillator is reentering the neutral zone after being oversold – a signal for traders to buy.
If normal market conditions prevail, CRO price could complete a 61.8% recovery to $0.1025 above its primary support at $0.0565. Buyers will gain momentum and confidence as the Stochastic climbs the ladder above the midline (50.00) and hopefully crosses into the overbought region (above 80.00).
A break and hold above the falling trend line at $0.0650 are critical for the resumption of CRO’s uptrend. Buy orders above this level might tap out for profit at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in red) at $0.0705.
Strong bullish traders could wait until Crypto.com price tags the 100-day EMA (in blue) at $0.0794 and probably the 200-day EMA (in purple) at $0.0919 to book profits. On the other hand, closing the day below the falling trend line may activate short positions ahead of a possible exit at the major support around $0.0565.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP bucks bear market trend as Ripple gathers support against the SEC
SEC v. Ripple case has significantly influenced XRP price since the beginning of the legal battle in December 2020. With no updates from the court, Ripple’s legal counsel’s statement defending XRP and its position as a non-security is doing the rounds.
Here’s how Solana price can prevent a crash to $5 or lower
Solana price has faced the brunt of the FTX fallout as it has been on a downtrend since November 2021. This non-stop nosedive escalated exactly a year later as the FTX exchange came under fire and went under.
Top 3 Altcoins to watch going into 2023: Safepal, Lido Dao, Uniswap
Safepal price (SFP) witnessed a 180% rally in November while the total market cap fell by 25%. A sharp rally occurred during the 3rd trading week of November, establishing a new monthly high at $0.81.
These accurate indicators hint Ethereum price could bottom here, here’s what to expect next
Ethereum price has been shedding since November and shows no signs of stopping as it revisits the November 9 swing lows. This development, while bearish, has produced signals that could hint at a local bottom formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.