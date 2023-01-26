- The recent rally in Bitcoin has caused the total crypto market cap to go from $800 billion to $1 trillion.
- Low market capitalization altcoins like Coti, Injective and Dusk Network have seen explosive rallies in the last 24 hours.
- While the top three coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple have slowed down, other altcoins have no intention of stopping.
Cryptocurrencies have benefited from a new-found optimism amongst investors since the start of 2023. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) did their part in the initial run-up, but now the profits from these major coins seem to be moving to other coins, causing rallies in multiple altcoins that are easily doubling in value. While this period provides a great opportunity to grow portfolios, investors need to be cautious as markets could quickly turn bearish if BTC tumbles.
Also read: Three reasons why crypto market is primed for a selloff
Altcoins explode as greed takes over - COTI, INJ, DUSK
Coti (COTI), Injective Protocol (INJ), Dusk Network (DUSK) are three altcoins with market capitalizations of below $200 million that have taken the top three spots in the 24-hour price change. The returns for COTI, INJ and DUSK are 24%, 16% and 13%, respectively. Although these numbers are impressive, their seven-day performance is jaw-dropping.
COTI, INJ, DUSK 7-day returns
Despite the stellar performance, there is a possibility that this uptrend or bullish outlook will exhaust soon especially since Bitcoin price continues to consolidate around the $23,000 hurdle. Ethereum price has already seen a sudden sell-off in the last three days and altcoins are likely to follow soon if the big crypto gives in.
Until that happens, can altcoins rally? The answer to that is a resounding yes.
Is alt season upon us?
When Bitcoin rallies suddenly and settles around a certain level, it is usually followed by Ethereum, Ripple and Binance coin due to their high degree of correlation with the big crypto. Some times, Ethereum and other altcoins continue to rally while BTC rests and other times, ETH follows BTC closely, allowing low market capitalization altcoins to take center stage.
The second half of the phenomenon is known as “altcoin season” or colloquially known as “alt season.” The reason behind altcoins exploding in the second leg of a bull run is capital rotation, which is like a game of musical chairs. When the music stops aka Bitcoin price tanks or reverses, the altcoin rallies come undone quicker than retail can anticipate.
As a result, many FOMO-driven investors will be left holding the bag of altcoins or get liquidated on their futures trades.
In conclusion, yes, low market capitalization altcoins are likely to continue exploding as profits get redirected, causing them to move exponentially. However, this outlook is unsustainable if Bitcoin wakes up from its slumber and decides to favor the bears. Such a development would see altcoins crumble.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
