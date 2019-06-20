BTC/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin breaks higher - Next stop 10K ?

Flavio Tosti FXStreet

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages. The next resistance to break is likely at 9,688.00 and then at 10,000.00. Support is at the 9,000.00 level and 8500.00 level. 

Additional key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9537.75
Today Daily Change 259.62
Today Daily Change % 2.80
Today daily open 9278.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8346.82
Daily SMA50 7624.98
Daily SMA100 6137.01
Daily SMA200 4914.79
Levels
Previous Daily High 9321.26
Previous Daily Low 9039.7
Previous Weekly High 8698.1
Previous Weekly Low 7511.06
Previous Monthly High 9090.94
Previous Monthly Low 5266.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9213.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9147.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 9104.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 8931.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 8823.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 9386.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 9494.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 9667.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.