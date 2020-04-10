Flavio Tosti Flavio Tosti
FXStreet

BTC/USD Price Analysis: Bitcoin bears bracing for a return to 3000 level and below

Cryptos |
  • After the 2017 bubble, the Bitcoin bulls failed to create a meaningful recovery.
  • BTC/USD is most likely to drop to 3000 before breaking above 10K.
  • The current rebound is probably a dead-cat-bounce.
 

BTC/USD weekly chart

 
Bitcoin is consolidating the move down seen in the first months of 2020 as BTC/USD is trading below the 50 and 100 weekly SMAs but above the 200 one. However, this market remains weak and unless bulls can overcome the 10K hurdle BTC/USD is likely to remain under pressure for the remainder of the year. In fact, another bearish move below the 4000 mark could likely lead to the 3000 level and if the bulls lose this level, the cryptocurrency could spiral into selling off mode and revisit the early 2017 levels; that is to say BTC/USD would be worth 1000, conservatively speaking. 

Additional key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6913.05
Today Daily Change -382.12
Today Daily Change % -5.24
Today daily open 7295.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6656.52
Daily SMA50 7377.71
Daily SMA100 8151
Daily SMA200 8101.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7375.98
Previous Daily Low 7111.06
Previous Weekly High 7254.75
Previous Weekly Low 5854.85
Previous Monthly High 9215.51
Previous Monthly Low 3886.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7212.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7274.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 7145.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 6995.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 6880.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 7410.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 7525.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 7675.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD Price Analysis: Bitcoin bears bracing for a return to 3000 level and below

BTC/USD Price Analysis: Bitcoin bears bracing for a return to 3000 level and below

Bitcoin is consolidating the move down seen in the first months of 2020 as BTC/USD is trading below the 50 and 100 weekly SMAs but above the 200 one. 

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD finds support at SMA 50 as bears take over

XRP/USD finds support at SMA 50 as bears take over

XRP/USD bears have remained in control in the early hours of Saturday as the price fell from $0.1985 to $0.1983. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support ...

More Ripple News

ETH/USD bears take control after encountering resistance at the SMA 200

ETH/USD bears take control after encountering resistance at the SMA 200

ETH/USD had a second straight bearish day after encountering resistance at the SMA 200 curve. The asset has dropped from $169.91 to $169.50 so far this Friday. If they maintain their current course ...

More Monero News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD marks 6% loss on failures to cross 50-day EMA

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD marks 6% loss on failures to cross 50-day EMA

Having failed to take out 50-day EMA, LTC/USD slumps 6.0% to currently around 43.66 amid the early Good Friday. The pair currently drops towards a 21-day EMA level of 42.58 whereas an ascending trend line from March 16, near 41.50, could restrict the pair’s further declines.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location