- Crypto exchange Bybit announced it suffered a security breach in one of its ETH cold wallets
- The hack saw the attacker stealing 1.4 billion worth of ETH.
Following a security breach first spotted by crypto investigator ZachXBT, crypto exchange Bybit announced that it suffered a hack where an attacker compromised one of its ETH wallets. The unidentified attacker has stolen $1.4 billion worth of ETH so far, splitting it across several wallets.
"The incident occurred when our ETH multisig cold wallet executed a transfer to our warm wallet. Unfortunately, this transaction was manipulated through a sophisticated attack that masked the signing interface, displaying the correct address while altering the underlying smart contract logic. As a result, the attacker was able to gain control of the affected ETH cold wallet and transfer its holdings to an unidentified address," Bybit explained in Friday's X post.
Bybit detected unauthorized activity involving one of our ETH cold wallets. The incident occurred when our ETH multisig cold wallet executed a transfer to our warm wallet. Unfortunately, this transaction was manipulated through a sophisticated attack that masked the signing…— Bybit (@Bybit_Official) February 21, 2025
The hack was first noticed by crypto investigator ZachXBT who noted that the attacker exchanged mETH and stETH for ETH and split them across several wallets.
(This is a breaking news and will be updated as the story unfolds.)
