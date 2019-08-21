Bitcoin is extending the declines under $10,000 after failing to hold at $10,200 support. The declines follow the rejection from $11,000. The prevailing bearish momentum could refresh the recent support range at $9,400 - $9,500. Besides, many analysts predict that declines could progress to $7,500 and event $5,500. Therefore, crypto investors must brace themselves for a rollercoaster ride of their lives.

For now, the best bet for Bitcoin is to stay above $9,800 short-term support. A possible recovery above $10,000 will save the market a lot of potential losses.