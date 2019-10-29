- The Whale Alert Twitter account tracked the Ripple tokens leaving the exchange.
- Bitstamp had earlier announced that BitGo will provide secure storage for its crypto assets.
The Whale Alert Twitter account tracked 800 million XRP sent from the Bitstamp exchange to unknown wallets in less than half an hour. The transfers happened as such - three transactions for 200 million XRP each, one transaction of 50 million XRP, and finally one transaction of 150 million XRP. According to Bitstamp, these transfers were a part of their arrangement with BitGo to provide more secure storage.
Bitstamp had earlier announced that BitGo will provide secure storage for the exchange’s crypto assets. According to the exchange:
We will start transferring assets to BitGo’s wallets on 10 October 2019. Our customers will not be affected by this and you do not need to take any action. The security of our customers’ funds is always our highest priority at Bitstamp. With BitGo Custody, Bitstamp’s assets will be secured on 100% cold storage technology in bank-grade class III vaults and protected by BitGo’s $100 million (USD) insurance policy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
