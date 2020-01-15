BitPay exec predicts Bitcoin’s price to surpass $20,000

- While Sonny Singh was bullish on the BTC outlook, he said that the price catalyst was still mostly unknown.
- He supported his prediction by pointing out to the 2015 Greek sovereign debt crisis, which led to enormous gains for Bitcoin.
Sonny Singh, BitPay’s chief commercial officer, said that Bitcoin’s price will surge beyond its last all-time high in 2020 due to some “unforeseen” event. In an interview with Bloomberg, he predicted Bitcoin’s price to reach over $20,000. While he was bullish on the outlook for BTC, he said that the price catalyst was still not known.
Something unforeseen that could happen could really move it faster.
To back up his price prediction, Singh provided some historic trends, including the 2015 Greek sovereign debt crisis which led to huge gains for Bitcoin. He also spoke about the rise in adoption of crypto after Facebook’s announcement regarding the launch of Libra, it’s upcoming cryptocurrency.
I don’t think people actually went and sold their GD stock and all that and bought Bitcoin, but I see what happens is just a little bit of people start buying Bitcoin and that, with technical trading, really bumps it up and makes it go a lot higher a lot faster.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD has a clear path back to the $9,000 zone
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to this Wednesday after an exceptionally bullish Tuesday, wherein the price jumped from $8,107 to $8,815. Presently, the price has dropped to $8,730.50.
BTG/USD smashes through obstacles as the $20 level beckons
Bitcoin Gold is the perfect example of the phrase ‘from the ashes we rise.' The cryptocurrency has almost tripled its value at the beginning of January. The majority of the gains took place on Tuesday as the crypto market roared ...
DASH/USD breaks past $100-barrier for the first time since September 2019
DASH/USD spiked from $89 to $122 in the early hours of Wednesday. These six consecutive bullish days have taken the price above the $100 psychological level for the first time since September 2019.
BitPay exec predicts Bitcoin’s price to surpass $20,000
Sonny Singh, BitPay’s chief commercial officer, said that Bitcoin’s price will surge beyond its last all-time high in 2020 due to some “unforeseen” event. In an interview with Bloomberg, he predicted Bitcoin’s price to reach ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.