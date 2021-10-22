The Wall Street bank is trying to pinpoint the fuel behind bitcoin’s latest rally.
This week’s launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Exchange-Traded Fund (BITO) may have aided the cryptocurrency’s recent price surge to an all-time high, though the perception of bitcoin as an inflation hedge over gold is probably a bigger factor, a JPMorgan strategist wrote Thursday.
-
In its first two days of trading, BITO amassed assets of over $1 billion, according to ProShares.
-
Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says the new ProShares fund is the fastest in the history of the ETF industry to reach $1 billion in two sessions; such an ascent eclipsed the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) ETF’s 18-year record at three days to reach this level.
-
JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note to clients that there’s been a shift from gold ETFs into bitcoin funds since September, and there are already existing vehicles for investors to gain bitcoin exposure; the bank sees this shift in flows being bullish for bitcoin into year-end.
-
BITO saw trading volume of over 29 million shares Wednesday, representing over $1.2 billion, according to a representative from the company.
-
Separately, billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC earlier this week he currently prefers bitcoin over gold as an inflation hedge.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price lags behind Bitcoin and XRP despite upcoming rally
Ethereum Classic price action for the Thursday trade session has been the definition of a whipsaw. The daily candlestick open has dropped as much as 9.5% and spiked higher by as much as 10.5% - big swings in all directions.
VeChain price nears a 120% bullish breakout
VeChain price has made significant gains during the Thursday trade session, capitalizing on Ethereum’s bullish move to new all-time highs. VeChain itself has traded higher than 10% on the day, outperforming the majority of its peers. VeChain is likely to convert to bull-market conditions ahead of most altcoins.
Polkadot price sees bullish breakout, but risks fading
Polkadot (DOT) has made another attempt to break out of the bullish triangle. This is the fourth time already in just one month that price has tried to break to the upside, making it primed to likely succeed at the next attempt.
Litecoin bears want to take over, but LTC price still eyes $400
Litecoin price attempts to outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum. A rally of over 100% is likely if Litecoin can crack above some key resistance levels ahead. Litecoin is on target to make its own, new all-time highs if conditions are favorable.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.