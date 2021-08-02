Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Crypto Overview: BTCUSD and ETHUSD Today I take a look at ETHBTC and we can see that Ethereum is leading Bitcoin, this is also evident in the ETH trend compared to BTC.
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:Corrective retracement around 35000 - 37000
Technical Analysis Ethereum: 2700 - 2800
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave b) of B
Ethereum Elliott Wave:Wave (v) of a)
Trading Levels Bitcoin: 40,000 is a Medium Level (ML4)
Trading Levels Ethereum: 2000 Major level TL2|2,000 support. Next levels are Minor Levels
also called Minor Group 1: 2,100|2,200|2,300 the aim is to have the 2,300 top of Minor Group 1 the tested support. As this sets the target for 2,500 the Medium Level.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Short term traders should have taken profits on the long trades for Bitcoin
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts
Ethereum price showed an excellent bullish outlook as it rallied from the range low to retest a resistance level just below the range high. While this upswing was stellar, it might be coming to an end as the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a sell signal.
XRP price lacks enthusiasm as Ripple shows no signs of hope in resolution with SEC
XRP price appears to be consolidating after a rally of 50% since its swing low on July 20. New development on the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) case against Ripple Labs has revealed that the lawsuit is likely to continue, with no end in sight.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls attempt retest of $1.50
Cardano price is currently hovering around a crucial support level, but a minor pullback before a new leg up seems likely. Therefore, investors can expect ADA to correct critical demand barriers.
Dogecoin price might slide 20% as on-chain metrics scream sell
Dogecoin price set up multiple higher highs since July 17 but is currently showing weakness, indicating a shift in trend. On-chain metrics suggest that losing a critical support level might trigger a slew of selling pressure, pushing DOGE lower.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.