Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD pennant pattern breakout targets $10,000

- Bitcoin price consolidation between $9,000 and $9,600 to continue in the short term.
- The short term trend remains relatively bearish and likely to retest $9,200 support.
Spot rate: $9,291
Relative change: -28
Percentage change: -0.3%
Volatility: Expanding
Trend: Bearish
BTC daily chart
The impressive price action last week and the consolidation afterward formed a pennant pattern.
A breakout towards $10,000 is expected to complete the formation of the pattern in the short-run.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
The 50 SMA is standing in line to offer immediate support for the ongoing retreat towards $9,200.
Glancing upwards correction past a triangle pattern resistance could boost BTC/USD above the $9,750 supply zone resistance.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
$9,000 level has come up as a key support area amid the consolidation phase.
The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA collaborate to offer the much-needed power to defend $9,200 support.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9292.92
|Today Daily Change
|-119.99
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.27
|Today daily open
|9412.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8594.87
|Daily SMA50
|8732.43
|Daily SMA100
|9592.86
|Daily SMA200
|9070.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9580.19
|Previous Daily Low
|9127.4
|Previous Weekly High
|9938.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|8964.78
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9407.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9300.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9166.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8920.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8714.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9619.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9826.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10072.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
