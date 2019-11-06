Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD next move could be harsh
- Bitcoin price on Tuesday is nursing losses of 2.5% in the second part of the day.
- BTC/USD is stuck within consolidation mode, a narrowing block formation seen over the last eight sessions.
- Critical near-term support is eyed at $7500, failure to hold could be devastating.
Spot rate: 7818.50
Relative change: -2.55%
High: 8055.26
Low: 7740.29
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- BTC/USD smashes out to the downside from a near-term range-block, a critical ascending trend line can be seen supporting the price.
BCH/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily chart view is stuck moving within consolidation mode, moving within a narrowing range-block.
