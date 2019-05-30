Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD consolidation mode ahead of big potential $9000 and beyond return
- Bitcoin price in the second part of Thursday is trading with very minor gains of just some 0.7%.
- BTC/USD near-term price action looks subject to further breaks to the north, given current behaviour.
- Near-term price action is moving within a bullish pennant structure, subject to a breakout, seen via the 30-minute view.
Spot rate: 8721.02
Relative change: +0.70%
High: 8773.42
Low: 8563.97
BTC/USD 30-minute chart
- Price action is moving within a bullish pennant pattern formation, subject to a breakout, via the 30-minute view.
BTC/USD daily chart
- Price within consolidation mode following a big breakout earlier in the week from a daily pennant structure.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.