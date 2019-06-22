Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls look ready for further moves north
- Bitcoin price on Monday is trading with minor gains of over 0.4%, in the second half of the day.
- BTC/USD bulls are driving hard towards a retest of the weekend high area well into $11,000.
- Price action is moving a bullish penannt structure, with eyes on further moves north.
Spot rate: 10,893.34
Relative change: +0.43%
High: 10,959.47
Low: 10,550.58
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action via the 60-minute is moving within a bullish pennant structure, subject to a breakout higher.
BTC/USD daily chart
- BTC/USD bulls are set to retest the high area printed over the weekend, up to within the $11,000 territory, $11,225. A breach could open a further wave of buying pressure.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.