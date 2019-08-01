Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD big price development for the bulls

  • Bitcoin price on Thursday in the latter part of the session is trading up some 2%.
  • BTC/USD is breaking out of a bearish pennant structure, killing off the technical set up for a push lower.
  • The price appears to be just one barrier away from $11,000 price return. Near-term 60-minute supply at $10,500 mark.

 

Spot rate:                 10,293.00

Relative change:      +2,10%

High:                         10,342.10

Low:                          9881.11

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 10291.72
Today Daily Change 205.59
Today Daily Change % 2.04
Today daily open 10086.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10186.58
Daily SMA50 10463.1
Daily SMA100 8766.72
Daily SMA200 6392.59
Levels
Previous Daily High 10132.57
Previous Daily Low 9575.55
Previous Weekly High 10835.35
Previous Weekly Low 9512
Previous Monthly High 13195.19
Previous Monthly Low 9080.79
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9919.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9788.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 9730.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 9374.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 9173.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 10287.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 10488.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 10844.3

 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • Heavy near-term supply at $10,500, the last major barrier ahead of $11,000. 

BTC/USD daily chart

  • There is room for the bulls to capitalise given the breakout from a bearish technical structure, pennant. 

